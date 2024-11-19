Southeastern Rugby falls to Vanderbilt on controversial final drive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In a showdown that came down to the last second, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Rugby Club lost in dramatic fashion, missing a spot in the SCRC tournament. The Lions narrowly lost 25-22, with their final, potential game-winning try on the goal line falling short.

Southeastern started strong, with Sacha Willi charging in for the first try and Felix Hamilton-Marino adding a successful kick. But Vanderbilt fought back, putting the Lions on their heels with two grinding drives that left Southeastern trailing.

The Lions answered back as Hamilton-Marino scored one of his own, but the Commodores’ offense didn’t let up, scoring another try late in the game. A defensive stop by Southeastern gave them a chance and Michael Kennedy took advantage, powering over the line for a try that seemed to spark some life back into the Lions’ offense. With time dwindling, SLU found themselves with one last drive, and an offside was called against the Commodores, giving the Lions an advantage.

Southeastern pushed inside the five-yard mark, and in the final play, Vanderbilt made a goal-line stand. This should be a reset in which the advantage was given per SCRC rules, but one official blew the game over. After a discussion between coaches and refs, they allowed Southeastern the ball back with one more attempt. Mikey Trapen quickly made a man miss and got over the try line, which initially secured SLU the victory.

Head Coach Mark Dixon acknowledged the team’s roller-coaster emotions and late-game rally.

“We always preach steady offense and defense—not just playing on emotions, but actually sticking to our structure. But sometimes, that approach can lead to losing our intensity, and we did lose ours at a key moment,” he said.

With timely substitutions, however, the Lions found their spark, and those fresh legs helped turn the tide. “I made a couple of subs, and that really gave us the boost we needed. They made a big impact,” Dixon added.

Tuesday morning, Vanderbilt appealed the ruling that since the game was called dead before they allowed Southeastern the ball back, the final play should not be counted. The SCRC board, along with commissioner Martin Bradley, sat down and discussed the game and ruled in favor of Vanderbilt’s appeal, sending the Lions home and the Commodores to the final.

“The appellant committee reviewed available video and statements from the teams and the referees. The committee confirmed that once a referee has blown the whistle for full time, the match is over. This is the case regardless of any possible errors of judgment made by the referee during the match, so the score at the end of regulation stands,” Bradley said.

Despite moments of brilliance, SLU fell victim to missed opportunities and a controversial ruling that ended their playoff dreams. For the Lions, the focus now shifts to rebuilding and returning stronger, ready to take the next step in their rugby journey.