New laws shaping Louisiana in 2025

Several new laws have been enacted in Louisiana as of January 1, 2025.

Some of the most notable changes include restrictions on absentee voting, hemp regulations, changes to unemployment benefits and modifications to income tax, among many others.

Regarding changes to income tax, Act 5/ HB 2 Louisiana legislation has lowered corporate income tax rates from 7.5% to 5.5%. Individual income tax rates ranging from 1.85% – 4.25% have been replaced with a flat 3% rate.

As for restrictions on absentee voting, Act 317/ Senate Bill (SB) 218 states no person outside of immediate family members can deliver or mail-in absentee ballots. Additionally, seniors and people with disabilities must apply every four years for absentee ballots if they wish to continue to receive them.

Act 753/ House Bill (HB) 952 defines what hemp products are and states that the products may no longer be sold at gas stations. The act will prohibit the sale of hemp-THC to people under 21 years of age and will also ban the sale of flower hemp products completely. The law will also add serving size limits on hemp beverages and other consumable hemp products.

Act 412/ HB 119 states laid-off workers who were originally entitled to 26 weeks of government benefits will now only be entitled to a maximum of 20 weeks, depending on the state’s unemployment rate. If the unemployment rate goes below 5%, workers may be entitled to only 12 weeks of benefits.

Some other laws that have gone into effect since the start of the new year include ankle monitoring regulations on service providers and manufacturers, expanding car insurance discounts for military and veterans, non-compete agreements for doctors, state employment requirements, seafood labeling and updates to voter registration requirements.