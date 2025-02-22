The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Lady Lions clinch SLC regular season crown with win over Demons

Chase Gispert, Sports EditorFebruary 22, 2025
Bogi Csordas
Graduate Lady Lions guard Alexius Horne maintains her balance while driving baseline around Demon defender.
Southeastern women’s basketball (23-3, 17-0 SLC) defeated Northwestern State 65-58 (12-13, 9-7 SLC) Thursday night at the University Center to claim the 2025 Southland Conference regular season championship. 

SLU has now won 17 straight games since Southland play started back in December, 12 of which have been by double digits. 

This marks the second regular season conference crown for Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo’s program in the last three years. 

Graduate guard Alexius Horne led the Lady Lions offensively with 23 points, while junior point guard Jalencia Pierre produced 14. 

Pierre also tallied team highs in rebounds (7) and assists (5). 

The first half started slowly for both sides, as Southeastern led 25-20 heading into intermission. 

However, a 13-2 Lady Lions’ run in the opening 3:45 of the third quarter gave the Green and Gold a healthy 16-point advantage, 38-22. 

The Demons refused to quit, answering with a spurt of their own. Northwestern State outscored SLU 18-8 over the final 6:15 of the period and entered the fourth within striking distance, 46-40. 

Vernell Atamah’s three-point play brought the visitors to within two, 50-48, with 7:13 to play. 

Timely triples from Horne (two) and senior guard Taylor Bell put the Lady Lions up 59-50 with just over five minutes remaining. 

In fact, SLU’s veteran guards connected from deep on three consecutive possessions, Horne- Bell-Horne, to cement its tightening grip on the contest. 

The distance created allowed for too much separation, as Southeastern went on to win by seven. 

“It’s a great achievement. It shows where this program is now and that we are top contenders here in the Southland Conference. This is a goal of our team and we are thankful for this accomplishment, but we still have work to do,” Guzzardo said. 

Next up for the Lady Lions is a Saturday (Feb. 22) afternoon matchup with East Texas A&M (6-19, 3-13 SLC) at the UC. 

The Lady Lions are currently in action against East Texas A&M (6-19, 3-13 SLC) in their final home game of the season at the University Center. The matchup, held on Alumni Day, welcomes former players, alumni, and fans to celebrate SLU basketball.

Tip-off took place at 1 p.m., and the game is being streamed live on ESPN+, while radio listeners can tune in to 90.9 The Lion for further coverage.

As always, for all things Lady Lions basketball, stay posted to The Lion’s Roar.

 

