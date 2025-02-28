Lions secure three wins in the last test before conference

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Friday, the Southeastern track and field team finished its last regular season meet with three Lions coming out on top at the LSU Twilight track meet at the Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge.

Kicking off the day, the Lions started hot after graduate student Terrell Webb secured first place in the men’s weighted throw with a mark of 21.51 meters, nearly a meter ahead of his closest competitor. He remains 12th on the national list going into the indoor conference next week. On the women’s side, sophomore thrower Jayden Jackson claimed fourth in the women’s weight throw, breaking her personal best with 15.26 meters.

Junior Donald Butler excelled in the men’s long jump, surpassing his season best, but fell short of making the top five.

The Lions fought on with a strong showing in the men’s shotput, with three athletes finishing in the top five. Senior Donroy Brown took first place, surpassing his season best with a 17.54m throw. Newcomer Josh-Ty Brown followed in third with a personal best of 16.49m, while sophomore Porter Gibson secured fifth. Junior Micah Miller was close behind, finishing sixth.

Several sophomores excelled for the Lady Lions. Jordyn Taylor placed third in the women’s long jump with a mark of 5.29 meters.

While on the track, sophomore Kayla Cleveland ran 9.11 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles and secured fourth place for SLU.

Another outstanding sophomore was track star Marvellous Asemota, who dashed through the 60-meter prelims, winning the final in 7.55 seconds and setting the third-best time at Southeastern. Sophomore Onyah Favour would follow her to the finals to place fourth and time at 7.61 seconds.

During the men’s events, sophomore runner and jumper Ian McAlpine would finish fifth in the 400 meters and set a personal best of 52.17 seconds after he set another personal best in the long jump with 6.46 meters.

Later in the track meet, Euan Lagan placed third for the men in the 3000m run and finished it in 8:34 minutes.

Further on, Brown earned the Southland Conference field athlete of the week and Lagan was awarded the men’s track honors with Asemota given the women’s honor track award for the week after for their outstanding performances.

After another outstanding weekend, the Lions resume practice and prepare for the SLC Indoor Track & Field Championships next weekend, March 2-3 in Birmingham, Alabama.

