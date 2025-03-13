SLU overpowers UIW, books championship berth

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

No. 1 Southeastern women’s basketball (26-4, 19-1 SLC) rolled over No. 4 Incarnate Word (18-13, 12-8 SLC) yesterday, 57-37, in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Legacy Center.

Junior forward Lexi Alexander starred for the Lady Lions, earning Credit Union 1 Player of the Game.

The Nicholls transfer recorded her fourth double-double of the campaign, producing 12 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

Alexander was an efficient 5/6 from the field and was a huge factor in SLU outscoring UIW 30-4 in the paint.

“It’s tournament time, so it’s win or go home. We all have to leave it out there on the floor and that’s what we did today and that’s what we plan to do tomorrow,” Alexander said.

Junior point guard Jalencia Pierre joined her in double figures with 12 points.

The Amite High product dished out three assists while recording two rebounds and swiping a pair of steals.

Senior shooting guard Arianna Patton hit two threes and went a perfect 3/3 from the free throw line, scoring nine points.

Pierre opened the scoring for either side, banking in a three as the shot clock dwindled down on the first possession of the game.

Cardinals guard Shiho Isono answered with a triple of her own to tie the contest at 3-3.

UIW’s Dorian Norris converted 1/2 shots from the charity stripe, giving Incarnate Word its first taste of the lead, 4-3.

However, Incarnate Word’s good fortune was short-lived, as Southeastern went on an 8-2 run to conclude the first quarter up 11-6.

The Lady Lions never trailed again and extended their advantage into intermission, 28-15.

SLU’s swarming defense held UIW to a meager 3/21 from the floor in the first half alone.

More of the same transpired in the third period, as Southeastern entered the fourth with a commanding 45-25 lead, ultimately cruising to a 20-point victory.

“I never know who our leading scorer is going to be and that’s a great problem to have. I was very proud of our effort today. We’re one step closer to our goal,” said Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo.

Next up for the Green and Gold is a championship bout later today versus No. 3 Stephen F. Austin (28-5, 16-4 SLC).

SLU and SFA have met once this season (Jan. 9), with Southeastern claiming a hard-fought 87-81 road win in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Tip-off in Lake Charles between the Lady Lions and Ladyjacks is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

The winner will clinch an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, meaning this clash is for all the marbles.

Come out and show your support, Lion Nation!

Southeastern Athletics even went as far as releasing a statement on social media stating today, March 13, as an excused absence from work, school and any general activities on campus in regards to showing up to the game later this afternoon.

The drive from Hammond, America to Lake Charles is under three hours.

For all things Lady Lions basketball, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar.