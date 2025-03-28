Four constitutional amendments headline weekend election

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Polls for the municipal primary election open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 29.

There are four proposed amendments to our state’s constitution on the ballot. In Tangipahoa Parish, there will also be local elections for municipal offices and local propositions.

The four main amendments everyone will be voting on will be as follows:

Do you support an amendment granting the Louisiana Supreme Court jurisdiction to discipline out-of-state lawyers for unethical legal practices in the state of Louisiana, and to grant the legislature the authority to establish trial courts of limited and specialized jurisdiction?

A vote yes for this means you support the punishment of out-of-state lawyers as well as establishing specialized courts responsible for focusing on certain areas of law instead of one court handling everything.

A vote no means the Louisiana Supreme Court would not be able to discipline out-of-state lawyers and one court would handle all cases.

Do you support an amendment to revise Article VII of the Constitution of Louisiana including revisions to lower the maximum rate of income tax, increase income tax deductions for citizens over 65, provide for a government growth limit, modify operation of certain constitutional funds, provide for property tax exemptions retaining the homestead exemption and exemption for religious organizations, provide a permanent teacher salary increase by requiring a surplus payment to teacher retirement debt, and make other modifications?

This proposition has a lot packed into it. If you vote yes, you agree to the following:

Lowering the maximum income tax rate – this would benefit people making over $12,500, but people making less would have their tax rates raised to 3 % to match.

Increasing tax deductions for people over 65 – it would go from $12,500 to $25,000.

Limiting and slowing the spending of the government – new tax exemptions would be limited by requiring a two-thirds majority in the house and senate.

Permanent raises for teachers that will come from extra money in the state’s budget and focus on getting rid of teacher retirement debt – by liquidating three education trust funds, the money would go to paying off the teacher retirement debt. With the incurred savings, the school districts would make current teacher pay stipends permanent, but some districts may not have enough left over to do so.

Do you support an amendment to provide the legislature the authority to determine which felony crimes, when committed by a person under the age of seventeen, may be transferred for criminal prosecution as an adult?

In this proposition, if accepted, legislators would have the power to determine which crimes a child could be tried as an adult for.

As of now, a child from the age 15-17 can be tried as an adult for charges such as first-degree murder, second degree murder, aggravated or first degree rape or aggravated kidnapping; however, there are many steps that need to be taken by the court and certain officials to get the child transferred to an adult court. If you vote no, this will remain in place.

Do you support an amendment to provide for the use of the earliest election date to fill judicial vacancies?

Typically when a judge’s seat is vacant, the governor will appoint a temporary judge until a special election is held to elect a new judge.

If this amendment passes, judges would be on the ballot in the earliest possible election in order to get the seat filled faster.

If it does not, the seat will be filled by the governor until the special election is able to be held.

There will also be three people running for district judge for the 21st district.

The candidates include Rebecca Davis-Lee (R), Jenny Richardson Fore (R) and Jessica Ledet (R).

In the village of Tangipahoa, there will be two aldermen elected.

The candidates include “Pam” Bean (D), Irma “Rene” Cook (NPA) and Salvador Pedro Rodriguez (D).

To find out more about what’s on your ballot, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.