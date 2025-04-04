Southeastern shuts out Corpus Christi to claim the sweep

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Southeastern softball team (29-8, 11-1 SLC) faced off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-23, 3-9 SLC) on March 28 and swept the Islanders 3-0 (9-1, 5-2, 5-0).

Game one — Thursday, March 27

Thursday, the Lady Lions took the early lead in the first inning with runs from freshman second baseman Shelby Morris and sophomore shortstop Chloe Magee.

The Islanders tried to gain momentum in the third inning with a score from their shortstop; however, they were unable to gain ground because of the Lady Lions’ powerhouse defense.

SLU took away the game from Corpus Christi by shutting out the SLC rival 5-1.

On the mound, junior pitcher Maci LaRue kept the Islanders to only one run and finished the first game with three strikeouts.

Moris and Maddie Watson tied with two RBIs to help Southeastern keep their lead.

Game two — Thursday, March 27

Later that night, the Lady Lions continued their undefeated streak at home with freshman pitcher Hallie Burns pitching the 12th no-hit game in SLU softball history.

Even with Burn’s stunning performance, the Lady Lions struggled to find home in the first four innings. The defense shut out the Islanders after they scored two unearned runs in the first inning.

Southeastern scored its first run in the fifth inning after a hit down center field from Morris, with senior center fielder Sheinta Tucker taking it home. On the next play, Morris scored on a grounded ball by Magee.

This was a turning point for the game. Three players scored in the sixth inning: senior first baseman Maddie Watson, junior catcher Cydnee Sheinder and senior outfielder Ariel Gomez. The game ended shortly after with the score 5-2.

Game three — Friday, March 28

On Friday, the Lady Lions completed the sweep after they shut out Corpus Christi 5-0.

Tucker stole home and gained the lead for Southeastern after the Islanders struggled with a fielder’s choice.

Morris extended their lead with a triple hit toward left center field to lead Tucker and Dixon home. She then found her way to score a run after Magee sent a ground ball toward second base to finish the game ahead 5-0.

Lewinski concluded the series as the closer, striking out five batters to maintain SLU’’s lead.

Head Coach Rick Fremin said, “Well, anytime you can win a conference series, it’s a beautiful thing.”

The Lady Lions will face McNeese in their next SLC matchup this weekend, beginning with their first game at 4 p.m. on Friday for a doubleheader.

You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on 90.9 The Lion for live radio coverage.

Visit The Lion’s Roar for more articles and sports coverage for Southeastern.