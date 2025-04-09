The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

McBride era begins strong with preseason win

Romeo Agdamag, Photography EditorApril 9, 2025
Bogi Csordas
Freshman setter Ashley Richardson sets the ball against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. (Hammond, La. – University Center, Nov. 7, 2024)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern’s indoor volleyball team kicked off its spring season on a strong note, defeating Southern in a 4-0 sweep on March 28. The match also marked the beginning of a new era under newly appointed Head Coach Lee McBride.

McBride stepped into the head coaching role after Jeremy White, who led the program for the last six years, accepted a new position as head coach at Liberty University. Despite the change in leadership, McBride has chosen to maintain the same system that White implemented — one that has brought continued success to the program.

“I was here all last year and we got most of the girls returning. So it’s an easy transition. The system we run is the same because I’ve always ran the same system as Coach Jeremy,” said McBride.

As the team prepares for the fall season, volleyball announced the addition of four new players: three incoming freshmen and junior college transfer Abby Bailey. These fresh faces will help fill the gaps left by graduating stars Cicily Hidalgo and Gracie Duplechien. In their absence, junior Ashley Richardson and sophomore Kyra McKelvey have already begun to step up.

“We’re still kind of trying to figure it out. That’s going to be one of our big puzzle pieces this fall,” McBride added, noting the importance of building new chemistry and leadership going forward.

The Lady Lions will next travel to Lafayette to face ULL on April 9 at 6:30 p.m. and travel to Baton Rouge on April 19 at 7 p.m. to round out their spring season against LSU.

For more volleyball news, visit The Lion’s Roar.

About the Contributors
Romeo Agdamag
Romeo Agdamag, Staff Photographer
Romeo Agdamag is a freshman marketing major with a minor in photography. He began working as a staff reporter for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2024 with plans to graduate in the Spring of 2028. While working for The Lion’s Roar, he also runs a photography business that he plans to pursue once he graduates. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games, traveling, and hobby photography.   
Bogi Csordas
Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter
Bogi Csordas is a Hungarian student-athlete on the women’s tennis team who joined the Lion’s Roar in the fall of 2023. She is a senior English major graduating in May 2025 and already has a degree in Communication and Media Studies. Her goal is to work in media or public relations in the future. She loves traveling and exploring new places and cultures. Outside of school and work, her passions are reading, photography, and going to sports events.
