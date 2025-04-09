McBride era begins strong with preseason win

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern’s indoor volleyball team kicked off its spring season on a strong note, defeating Southern in a 4-0 sweep on March 28. The match also marked the beginning of a new era under newly appointed Head Coach Lee McBride.

McBride stepped into the head coaching role after Jeremy White, who led the program for the last six years, accepted a new position as head coach at Liberty University. Despite the change in leadership, McBride has chosen to maintain the same system that White implemented — one that has brought continued success to the program.

“I was here all last year and we got most of the girls returning. So it’s an easy transition. The system we run is the same because I’ve always ran the same system as Coach Jeremy,” said McBride.

As the team prepares for the fall season, volleyball announced the addition of four new players: three incoming freshmen and junior college transfer Abby Bailey. These fresh faces will help fill the gaps left by graduating stars Cicily Hidalgo and Gracie Duplechien. In their absence, junior Ashley Richardson and sophomore Kyra McKelvey have already begun to step up.

“We’re still kind of trying to figure it out. That’s going to be one of our big puzzle pieces this fall,” McBride added, noting the importance of building new chemistry and leadership going forward.

The Lady Lions will next travel to Lafayette to face ULL on April 9 at 6:30 p.m. and travel to Baton Rouge on April 19 at 7 p.m. to round out their spring season against LSU.

