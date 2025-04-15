SLU softball claims the sweep over SFA on Senior Day

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Game One – Friday, April 11

In the first game, SFA took an early two-run lead, but SLU answered back in the bottom of the first with runs from freshman second baseman Shelby Morris and junior catcher Cydnee Schneider from a fielding error made by SFA to tie the game 2-2.

Junior right fielder Kailey Dixon would gain the lead for Southeastern after she swatted an RBI single to left field before making her way home from a single by Morris to extend their lead to 4-2.

Late in the sixth, the Lady Lions claimed control of the game after they lit up the scoreboard with four runs from senior center fielder Shenita Tucker, junior third baseman Maria Detillier, Dixon and Morris.

Although SFA’s third baseman Hope Lusk smacked two home runs, Southeastern senior pitcher Britney Lewinski kept runners away from the plate with nine strikeouts and three hits.

Game two

SLU struggled to gain traction in the early innings of game two. SFA loaded the bases a few times, but the Lady Lions found their way out of those jams with help from junior pitcher Maci LaRue, who threw five strikeouts.

Brossuard put Southeastern on the board in the second, but they were still down 3-1 heading into the third.

The Lady Lions tied the game 3-3 when Magee led Tucker and junior left fielder Colleen Kulivan home with a single toward left field.

Afterward, Maddie Watson slapped an RBI single toward left field to take the lead in the fourth inning.

Senior pinch hitter Feline Poot sealed the win for Southeastern after a grand slam towards left field to extend its lead to 8-3. The team added three more runs in the fifth inning to secure the series before senior day.

Game three – Saturday, April 12

On Saturday, seniors Britney Lewinski, Feline Poot, Ariel Gomez, Maddie Watson, Leah Marshall, Allison Brunson, Brilee Broussard and Maddie Leal were honored on the mound with their coaches, teammates and families before the game.

They celebrated their Senior Day by completing the sweep against SFA, defeating the conference rival 4-0.

From the second inning, SLU took the lead with runs scored from Broussard and Kulivan, then proceeded to score runs in the third and fourth from Morris and another from Kulivan.

Throughout the game, two of the presented seniors, pitchers Britney Lewinski and Brusin Allison, kept the Lady Lumberjacks scoreless with a combined eight strikeouts.

Head Coach Rick Fremin expressed his thoughts about the series and the win on Senior Day.

“It’s a special day; they helped sustain this program and kept traditions alive. I was pleased with our team throughout the weekend. All the seniors were able to play throughout the series, and we want to keep the ball rolling,” Fremin said.

The Lady Lions will take on the UIW Lady Cardinals on Thursday, April 17 at 3 p.m. in San Antonio, Texas.

