Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Junior social studies education major Jade Dimartino passed away this Wednesday, May 14. The university confirmed her passing this afternoon in a message from the bereavement committee.

“Jade’s family asks for continued prayers and support from the Southeastern family during this challenging time,” the message said.

Students can contact the University Counseling Center’s ViaLink crisis hotline at 833-603-0008 to speak with a trained specialist.