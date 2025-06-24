Students, businesses set to protest proposed ordinance

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

UPDATE: June 25, 2025 – The proposed ordinance to prohibit persons under the age of 21 in stand-alone bars and nightclubs was tabled in last night’s city council meeting in an effort to find a solution that worked for everyone. Councilman Kip Andrews addressed the council and meeting attendees regarding the proposed ordinance.

“I would like to publicly acknowledge and thank the bar owners for the meeting that we had the other day. I took away some good information from that, that I’ve been thinking about [and] took up under consideration. However, with that being stated, there was some additional information and things that were added, but I’m not going to say added…that some law enforcement officers reached out to me about it to also consider, along with some other citizens. So, at this time, I’m going to table this item without public comment,” Andrews said.

No indication was given during the meeting as to when the proposed ordinance would be discussed again.

Andrews, who introduced the ordinance, said many community members have expressed strong opinions about the proposal over the past week.

“I never in my eight years in law enforcement, when I was in the courthouse, carried a gun more than I carried in the last week, due to the phone calls and threats made to me,” Andrews said later in the meeting.

Another proposed ordinance to amend the city’s Code of Ordinances regarding alcoholic beverages in city parks was also tabled.

The meeting agenda can be accessed, and a recording of the meeting in its entirety can be viewed on YouTube.

Several businesses, including prominent bars, in downtown Hammond are holding a protest and march to the Hammond City Council at 5:30 p.m. tonight. They’re protesting a proposed ordinance banning individuals under 21 from entering bars.

The ordinance was initially proposed by Hammond City Councilman Kip Andrews earlier this month.

“God forbid anyone, a young teenager, would leave one of these facilities and hit someone, kill them,” Andrews said to WDSU. Under this proposal, those under 21 could still enter restaurant-bar hybrids; they’d still be banned from entering several bars downtown.

Students, business owners and others in the community have vocally opposed the proposal, claiming it’s unfair to 18-20 year olds and detrimental to business.

“We invite those of you who disagree with the newly introduced ordinance to ban adults under the age of 21 to enter bars, to join us at The Brown Door … while we prepare for our presence to be seen & voices to be heard in support of our young adults and our local bars,” a flyer announcing the protest on Facebook said.

The protest is scheduled to begin at The Brown Door at 124 N. Cate Street, downtown, one of several popular bars in the area. Other bars included in the protest are Cate Street Pub, Fifth’s Arcade and Bar, Crescent City Bar, Benny’s Place and The Red White & Brew.

Outside the bars, La Carreta, Si Señor, Truth’s Hookah Lounge, Tommy’s on Thomas, Lighthouse and One Thirteen are also participating in the protest.

There’s been a substantial response to the protest announcement from the local community, especially from SLU students. Instagram posts promoting the protests from popular accounts such as SELU Barstool and The Brown Door have received hundreds of likes from students and other young people in the community.

“I’m about to turn 19 myself, so I think it’s unfair. I want to have a place to go and have a nice night,” art major Avone Robertson said.

David Tucker, the catering manager for Benny’s Place, said that if the ordinance passes tonight, both SLU and Hammond will suffer.

“I am totally against it. I think it would affect our economy and enrollment at SLU. This shouldn’t be up to five members of the community who may or may not even frequent downtown businesses and bars. This solves no problems at all … I definitely think this would impact the property value of our thriving community,” Tucker said.

Tucker questioned the reasoning behind Andrew’s and Councilman Sam DiVittorio’s support for the ordinance. He said DiVittorio has a “personal vendetta” against a couple of bar owners; as for Andrews, Tucker cited his changing explanations as evidence that he lied about his justifications.

According to Tucker, Andrews lied about a petition he passed around on the issue, stating he merely “spoke to a few pastors.” Tucker also said that Andrews’ reasoning for the proposal – that kids were claiming they were getting into bars – contradicts the concerns he expressed during his meeting with Tucker and Buddy’s Place owner Tina Latino.

“When all this started, he kept saying he overheard a 16-year-old saying they paid $40 to get into a bar. Then, at our meeting, he stated there were other concerns, such as residents talking about trash and traffic … My thoughts are this is completely made up,” Tucker said.

Todd Delaune, president of The Red White & Brew, also spoke out against the ordinance. He said that while his establishment already prohibits anyone under 21 from entering, he doesn’t want other downtown businesses to lose money by losing valuable customers.

“Regardless of what reasons we fabricate to try and convince the general public that bars are ‘the enemy,’ those misdirected intentions actually hurt the commerce of this wonderful downtown that we have worked so hard to create,” Delaune said in a post on Red, White and Brew‘s Facebook account.

The rally is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. outside The Brown Door, and organizers will start serving jambalaya dinners at 5 p.m.

Voting on the ordinance takes place tonight at the city council meeting. Students and business owners alike will be marching in opposition to the proposed ban, hoping their demonstration will be enough to prevent its passing.

“Even if you wanted to drink and you were underage, they give you wristbands saying if you’re 21 or not,” Robertson said. “Most people go to socialize and have a fun time.”