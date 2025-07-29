Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
Serving Southeastern: The next big three

Eva Saladino, A&E EditorJuly 29, 2025
Eva Saladino
Student Government Association President Maria Nechaeva (center) stands with Chief Justice Kayla Edwards (left) and Vice President Abigail Thompson.
Students will return in August to a new look in their Student Government Association leadership team. During the SGA elections in March, Maria Nachaeva was elected president, Abby Thompson was elected vice president and Kayla Edwards was elected chief justice. They now comprise what has affectionately been dubbed “The Big Three.”

The SGA Big Three each serve as a representation of Southeastern and its students, and with the end of the spring semester, new beginnings call for new leadership.

Nechaeva is a junior biology major and was the director of traditions for SGA before running for president. Nechaeva ran her campaign “Your voice, Maria’s choice,” focusing on making sure all students’ voices are heard.

“I ran for SGA president so that I can represent student voices and address the issues of the student body. I want to be the bridge of communication between the student body and our faculty,” Nachaeva said.

Through the acronym “V.O.I.C.E.,” Nachaeva noted she will “value all opinions, optimize engagement, increase communication and connect and empower students.” Nachaeva is also a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority and the Chemistry and Physics Club.

Nachaeva said that as SGA president, she aims for “more student engagement and more events for all students to enjoy.”

Thompson is a senior psychology major and was the director of outreach for SGA before running for vice president.

“It was important to me to give back to a place that has given me so much. It was SGA that really helped me find a sense of purpose. The vice presidency allows me to be a true advocate for the student body and address the concerns I’ve been hearing over the past year,” Thompson said.

Having recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Thompson will continue her journey with Southeastern by pursuing a master’s degree in counseling.

Thompson added, “I hope to encourage a culture of present, empowered student leaders who feel valued and supported. I look forward to everything this year has to offer and I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Edwards is a junior communication and media studies major and ran her campaign platform “You Be The Judge” to advocate for students’ best interests and represent them as a voice that drives change.

“I had seen too many students’ complaints go without action. I’ve been in SGA for about three years, so I’ve seen a broad spectrum of issues that need to be addressed. I felt that now, with my experience, would be the best time to take action,” Edwards said.

Edwards is also a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority and discusses her plans to “establish a Standards Board to make sure each member is maintaining their positions fully, update the campus parking maps and work toward establishing physical parking maps in campus parking lots.”

With the new Big Three holding their roles during Southeastern’s centennial year, the pressure is on to represent the university with firm action and a positive light that will be recognized for years to come.

For more information regarding SGA, you can visit them at the Student Union Annex in room 2302 or call 985-549-3805. Student Senate meetings are held on Mondays at 5 p.m. in Fayard Hall, room 107.

