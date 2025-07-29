Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

UPDATE | Bar ordinance tabled once again

Sean Hoffman, Sports EditorJuly 29, 2025
Romeo Agdamag
Student Gabrielle Hogue speaks to the Hammond City Council during the public hearing portion of the City Council meeting held July 22, 2025. City Council members pictured are from left Steve Leon, Carlee White Gonzles and Council President Kip Andrews and Sam DiVittorio.
A proposed ordinance to prohibit people under the age of 21 from entering stand-alone bars and nightclubs returned to the Hammond City Council agenda at its Tuesday, July 22 meeting and again drew strong opposition.

Council President Kip Andrews began discussing the proposed ordinance during the public hearing preceding the council meeting, stating that, due to advice from his personal attorney, he would not comment publicly on the proposed ordinance because of a pending lawsuit.

Dan Lambert, owner of Cate Street Pub, later identified himself as the individual who filed the lawsuit in the 21st District Court during the public hearing.

“This is a political farce, and that’s why I’m suing all of you,” Lambert said.

He also said the council didn’t allow for public comment before attempting to vote on the ordinance during its Tuesday, June 24 meeting. If true, preventing public comment before a vote is against state law.

Several community members approached the microphone to express their opposition to the proposed ordinance, including a few who are employees of stand-alone bars and nightclubs. One of these speakers also identified herself as a current student at Southeastern.

The negative impact on tax dollars, Southeastern enrollment and the possible increase in incidents at house parties were all concerns raised by the public.

Owners and operators of several bars, including Cate Street Pub, Benny’s, Crescent and Red, White, and Brew, voiced their opposition.

No one approached the microphone in support of the proposed ordinance during the public hearing.

Andrews ultimately withdrew the ordinance from the agenda, but reemphasized his support for the proposed ban.

“Kids will say anything, but if you hear it more than once from different groups, that is something that you have to look into. God forbid, if it knocks on your door and then you come crying…All I am trying to do is preserve life,” Andrews said.

Andrews mentioned recent discussions with the city’s attorney regarding alternative approaches and methods to enforce existing ordinances and laws.

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron, Jr., spoke about other resources and ordinances already in place that address underage drinking. He has been meeting and talking with the local bar owners better to enforce the open container laws and loitering ordinances. The police department will try to allocate personnel to implement these efforts.

Motion to withdraw the item from the agenda, and I will resubmit a new proposal once the city attorney has reviewed these items and the ones mentioned by the chief.

In other business of the meeting, the ordinance regarding the serving of alcoholic beverages in city parks was also tabled and will be revised. There would be exemptions for only certain parks used to hold specific events, with approval from the mayor.

Other items on the agenda were the proposal to remove redundant and unused definitions from the city’s Unified Development Code and to use the code to establish specific use standards for group living and care facilities.

An ordinance was introduced to approve a request by Farrah Laciura, on behalf of Hi Park LLC and Edson Group Limited Partnership, to annex 35 acres on Hipark Boulevard into Hammond’s corporate limits. This land would be located in District 3. The Planning & Zoning Commission, hearing no opposition, recommended adoption (3-0).

