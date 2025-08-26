Learn about suicide prevention with Talks Saves Lives

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As Suicide Awareness Month approaches, the University Counseling Center (UCC) and the Student Government Association (SGA) is partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to host trainings for students, faculty and staff. The event, Talks Saves Lives, is a 60-minute educational program on suicide prevention.

The AFSP is a volunteer organization working to spread mental health awareness. Its scientific research informs its public policy advocacy, allowing the AFSP to better support survivors and educate the public.

Based on the latest data from the National Institute of Health, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the country. With research from the AFSP, this training will formally educate attendees on topics such as suicidal warning signs and the steps you can take to provide support.

All participants in the training will receive a Certificate of Completion. The attendance schedule is as follows:

Marcela Spicuzza, the outreach coordinator for the UCC, said this event is open to students interested in learning about suicide prevention, how to provide support to others, and the resources available on campus. Preparing questions is not required, but always welcome.

The UCC provides counseling to students on an appointment basis. It has a 24/7 crisis line for mental health concerns. During a mental health crisis, call (833) 603-0008; a trained specialist will speak with you and send a report to the UCC, allowing the center to follow up with you.

Other crisis resources include: 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline, Crisis Text Line or 741741: Text TALK for English and AYUDA for Spanish, Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386 and Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860.

Head to its website for more information on counseling appointments and other services.

Want to get involved? The AFSP has many opportunities across the country, including upcoming community walks in Baton Rouge, Thibodaux and Metairie.

To learn information about the program or the University Counseling Center, contact Courtney Williams at [email protected] or (985) 549-3894.