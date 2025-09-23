Letter to the Editor: A fond farewell to The Lion’s Roar

Courtesy of Chase Gispert Former sports editor Chase Gisperts worked for The Lion’s Roar for over four years. He graduated in May 2025. Since graduation, he’s focused his time toward working at The Daily Star.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

I was a baseball player for fifteen years: Rec Park, travel ball and Mandeville High. Despite having already decided to attend Southeastern, I received a summer offer to play in junior college. I stuck with Southeastern, and that move has proven to be a wise choice.

SLU instructor Megan Mosher mentioned to me that The Lion’s Roar was looking for a sports reporter. I never wrote for my high school newspaper, but I loved sports and took the interview. My first assignment was about the River Bell Classic football rivalry between SLU and Nicholls State. That was over four years and many, many articles ago.

I’ve covered the exploits of players and coaches of the Green and Gold through writing, podcasting and social media content. I spent several semesters working with the Southeastern Channel, where I was responsible for announcing live Southeastern sporting events on ESPN+. I was fortunate to be a part of three Suncoast Emmy Award-winning telecasts.

However, the main gig has always been sports editor of The Lion’s Roar. This platform has afforded professional opportunities for experience and accolades as a journalist. From Strawberry Stadium, the University Center and Alumni Field to the Southland Conference basketball tournaments in Lake Charles, or the golf team on the links of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Whatever the season, I tried to convey the excitement of football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball.

A huge thanks to my colleagues along the way and the readers who make it possible. Also, Mrs. Lorraine Peppo, Director of Student Publications, and Faculty Advisor Dr. Chelsea Slack. Their mentorship and support are much appreciated and cannot be overstated.

Graduation is known as Commencement, and with new beginnings, some things come to an end. To everyone, a fond farewell. Lion Up!

Sincerely,

Chase Gispert