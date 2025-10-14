Minute to Win It 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Homecoming Minute to Win It competition, hosted by the Student Government Association, is tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. in the University Center. Approved recognized Student organizations and Greek life fraternities and sororities will compete in a series of timed challenges.

Previous popular challenges have included Cookie Face, which requires competitors to move a cookie across their face, as well as attempting to stack cups in a race against time. Competitors will need to rely on coordination and teamwork to be successful. Admission is free, and all students are encouraged to attend and cheer from the sidelines.