The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
Minute to Win It 2025

Staff ReportsOctober 14, 2025
Spectators cheer on students during Minute to Win It in the University Center.
The Homecoming Minute to Win It competition, hosted by the Student Government Association, is tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. in the University Center. Approved recognized Student organizations and Greek life fraternities and sororities will compete in a series of timed challenges.

Previous popular challenges have included Cookie Face, which requires competitors to move a cookie across their face, as well as attempting to stack cups in a race against time. Competitors will need to rely on coordination and teamwork to be successful. Admission is free, and all students are encouraged to attend and cheer from the sidelines.

