Federal approval pending for National Guard deployment across Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s plan to boost security at major events and in higher-crime areas is now centered on the upcoming holiday season, with federal approval for National Guard support still pending.

On Sept. 29, Landry requested 1,000 National Guard personnel be sent to assist police in areas such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport as potential deployment sites. His request was sent to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth under Title 32, which allows governors to direct federally funded National Guard units.

Landry justified his submission by saying that citizens in unsafe neighborhoods and at large events, such as Mardi Gras and the Bayou Classic, deserve the extra level of protection. This week, he told WVUE he hopes troops could be on the ground by Thanksgiving, with deployment possibly beginning in New Orleans ahead of the holiday season.

While much of the public attention centers on Baton Rouge and New Orleans, data shows that Shreveport, in northwest Louisiana, currently has some of the state’s highest crime rates.

In the past two years, Shreveport’s crime rates have increased to 7.43% in violent crime and 44.59% in property crime. The chances of being a victim of violent crime are 1 in 182 in Louisiana and 1 in 135 in Shreveport alone. A crime rate of 52 per 1,000 residents makes Shreveport one of the highest in America compared to cities of similar size.

In Baton Rouge, where police shortages and community tensions remain a concern, local organizations have focused on prevention as a complement to enforcement. On WAFB 9, the Baton Rouge Community Street Team, led by Program Director Sateria Tate Alexander, is actively attempting to reduce violence and crimes before police are called. Their goal is to alleviate the fear of law enforcement in their communities and enhance public safety.

The city is currently short about 150 law enforcement officers. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards said the additional state and federal resources would provide extra eyes to keep the communities safe.

In New Orleans, the plan to send in troops has drawn skepticism. Locals on 11 Alive News said the National Guard would harm New Orleans’ tourist-friendly image and that bringing them in is unnecessary. AP News reports that New Orleans’ crime rates have decreased after Landry’s request.

For now, state and city officials continue to prepare for upcoming events, balancing public concerns, officer shortages and questions about what increased security might look like if the National Guard arrives before the year’s end. Secilia Machuca, a Hammond resident and Southeastern sophomore, voiced concerns about the proposal.

“I understand the need for the National Guard, but people commit crimes to survive, so Landry should care about what his people do not have,” Machuca said.

According to Nola.com, Landry hopes to deploy over 1,000 troops by the end of November. What happens next depends on whether President Trump signs off on the federal funding request — and, if he does, how Louisiana communities will respond to seeing the National Guard on their streets.