Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Federal approval pending for National Guard deployment across Louisiana

Tyra Johnson, Staff Reporter October 28, 2025
Courtesy of Wikicommons
Members of the Louisiana National Guard plan out their assistance with people affected by Hurricane Ida. (Aug. 30, 2021)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s plan to boost security at major events and in higher-crime areas is now centered on the upcoming holiday season, with federal approval for National Guard support still pending.

On Sept. 29, Landry requested 1,000 National Guard personnel be sent to assist police in areas such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport as potential deployment sites. His request was sent to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth under Title 32, which allows governors to direct federally funded National Guard units. 

Landry justified his submission by saying that citizens in unsafe neighborhoods and at large events, such as Mardi Gras and the Bayou Classic, deserve the extra level of protection. This week, he told WVUE he hopes troops could be on the ground by Thanksgiving, with deployment possibly beginning in New Orleans ahead of the holiday season.

While much of the public attention centers on Baton Rouge and New Orleans, data shows that Shreveport, in northwest Louisiana, currently has some of the state’s highest crime rates.

 In the past two years, Shreveport’s crime rates have increased to 7.43% in violent crime and 44.59% in property crime. The chances of being a victim of violent crime are 1 in 182 in Louisiana and 1 in 135 in Shreveport alone. A crime rate of 52 per 1,000 residents makes Shreveport one of the highest in America compared to cities of similar size.

In Baton Rouge, where police shortages and community tensions remain a concern, local organizations have focused on prevention as a complement to enforcement. On WAFB 9, the Baton Rouge Community Street Team, led by Program Director Sateria Tate Alexander, is actively attempting to reduce violence and crimes before police are called. Their goal is to alleviate the fear of law enforcement in their communities and enhance public safety. 

 The city is currently short about 150 law enforcement officers. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards said the additional state and federal resources would provide extra eyes to keep the communities safe.

In New Orleans, the plan to send in troops has drawn skepticism. Locals on 11 Alive News said the National Guard would harm New Orleans’ tourist-friendly image and that bringing them in is unnecessary. AP News reports that New Orleans’ crime rates have decreased after Landry’s request.  

For now, state and city officials continue to prepare for upcoming events, balancing public concerns, officer shortages and questions about what increased security might look like if the National Guard arrives before the year’s end. Secilia Machuca, a Hammond resident and Southeastern sophomore, voiced concerns about the proposal.

“I understand the need for the National Guard, but people commit crimes to survive, so Landry should care about what his people do not have,” Machuca said.

According to Nola.com, Landry hopes to deploy over 1,000 troops by the end of November. What happens next depends on whether President Trump signs off on the federal funding request — and, if he does, how Louisiana communities will respond to seeing the National Guard on their streets.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Tyra Johnson
Tyra Johnson, Staff Reporter
Tyra Johnson is a sophomore pursuing a marketing major and computer science minor. She began working as a staff reporter over the Summer of 2025 and plans to graduate in Spring of 2028. Following graduation, she plans to take her passion to the fashion world and work on the marketing team for a high-end brand. Other than fashion, she enjoys reading, writing and exercising, including outdoor walks and Pilates. She is excited to continue to be a part of an amazing team!
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
This image is a collage of multiple, overlapping pop-up windows, designed to resemble old computer error messages. Each window has a colored title bar (including purple, green, pink, red, blue, orange, brown, and light blue) and displays the text "404: Canvas down" in a pixelated font. Below this text, there's an "OK" button in most of the windows. The overall effect is chaotic and suggests a system-wide error or crash.
Canvas back online after Monday outage
A group of cheerleaders and athletes in green and yellow uniforms are smiling and looking at the camera from what appears to be a parade float. The central figure, a woman with dark hair and bright red lipstick, holds a green pom-pom in her raised right hand and a green lollipop in her left. To her left, a smiling woman with light brown hair wears a "LIONS" uniform. To her right, a young man in a green jersey with the letter "S" smiles. Other individuals, also in green and yellow, are visible in the background, along with green foliage suggesting trees.
2025 SLU Homecoming is one for the fairytale books
A close-up photograph of a Homecoming King and Queen standing on a field in a stadium, likely during a ceremony. The King, on the left, is wearing a black suit, a white shirt, a black and gold bow tie, and a dark green velvet crown with gold trim and a white fur band. He has a green and white sash that reads "SLU 2025 Homecoming." He is smiling widely. The Queen, on the right, has long dark hair and is wearing a sparkling tiara and a cream-colored jacket. She also wears a matching green and white sash and smiles at the camera. Both are holding bouquets of yellow and white flowers. Spectators in the stands are visible, blurred, in the background.
Kaylie Anderson, Mekhi Batiste crowned 2025 Homecoming Queen and King
This image is a "GAME DAY NOTICE: HOMECOMING EDITION" graphic featuring a map of the Southeastern Louisiana University campus on the left and a text notice on the right. The Southeastern Homecoming Parade Route map shows the route, indicated by orange arrows, which begins/ends at Friendship Circle (off W University Ave). The route follows N General Pershing St south, turns east onto Ned McGehee Dr, proceeds onto the main campus roads, loops back near the library and student union, and finally returns north on N General Pershing St to the starting point. The parade rolls at 11:30 AM on October 18th. The Game Day Notice on the right provides key rules and information: Friendship Circle will close to all vehicular traffic at 10 AM and reopen approximately 15 minutes following kickoff (4:15 PM). Guests may drop off tailgating materials but must move vehicles out of the Circle within 10 minutes. Vehicles cannot remain inside the Circle. The parade rolls at 11:30 AM. Streets on the route close at 11 AM. There will be NO recreational golf cart usage or coasting devices inside Friendship Circle and the tailgating areas. NO glass bottles allowed during tailgating. NO amplified, offensive, or profane music allowed during tailgating. All music must be turned off by 3:55 PM. Electrical cords should not use building power. Emergency number: 985-549-2222. A "Southeastern Police" logo is at the bottom right. The graphic notes, "Graphic courtesy of the University Police Department."
Homecoming Day 2025
A group of around 20 people are performing a dance routine on a stage in what appears to be a school gym. They are all wearing brightly colored athletic wear, reminiscent of 1980s fashion, with combinations of neon pink, green, orange, and blue. Their arms are raised in various dance poses. The stage has a dark curtain backdrop. In the background, empty stadium seating rises up, with light-colored seats and dark green trim. A few spectators' heads are visible in the foreground.
Lip Sync Battle 2025
A smiling woman with curly hair and sunglasses, wearing a yellow cardigan, serves food from a catering line to a young male student wearing a denim jacket and a baseball cap. A bald man wearing sunglasses and a dark green shirt stands to her left, also serving food. Another man in glasses and a dark shirt stands on the far right. All three servers are wearing black gloves. The event is taking place outdoors on a sunny day, with trees and a green umbrella visible in the background.
Gumbo Ya Ya and Centennial Relay 2025
More in Showcase
A close-up, eye-level shot of an iPhone 17 Pro on display, likely in a store. The phone has an orange/reddish side frame and a home screen visible, featuring the Dynamic Island cutout at the top. The screen shows a large date and calendar widget displaying "September 21" and a smaller media player widget with a woman's photo and the text "Coming Away With..." The rest of the home screen has various standard app icons and a prominent Search bar near the bottom. The phone is held upright in a black security stand. To the left of the phone is a blurred, black-and-white printed sign or brochure with text and images, appearing to advertise phone features.
iPhone 17, Meta glasses among newest tech offerings
Every game day, Kirk Pleasant leads fans and the marching band through Friendship Circle for the traditional "Storm 30," just before the band's pregame performance on the field.
Hammond native turns trombone player at age 50
A college football player, wearing a yellow jersey with the number 3, white shorts, and a white helmet with a green face mask, is running on a bright green football field. He is carrying the football under his right arm. Another player in a white and purple jersey with the number 5 is running behind him. In the background, there's a large crowd in stadium seating, many wearing green and yellow. Several cheerleaders in green and gold uniforms are visible on the sidelines, holding yellow pom-poms. A referee in black and white stripes is also on the field. The end zone has yellow and white markings.
SLU slays NSU 49-0 on Homecoming night
Southeastern earned their way into the coaches poll at No. 22, increasing their chances of making the playoffs. They are currently No. 2 in the Southland Conference and could reach the postseason if they win out and defeat Lamar who is currently leading the SLC.
Last Few Weeks in Sports
A lively group of young people, primarily women, are gathered in a room with a green floor, possibly a gym or event space. A young woman in an orange t-shirt and black pants is in the center, standing up in an excited expression. Behind her, another woman in a green shirt is also cheering with her mouth open. To the right, a woman in an orange top is kneeling with her hands cupped around her mouth, looking enthusiastic. Several other people, including men in casual attire, are visible in the background, some observing the scene.
Minute to Win It 2025
Group picture of the 14 Southeastern students elected to represent the 2025 Homecoming Court. Names of individuals in the photo are included in the photo's caption.
Homecoming Court 2025
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal