Get the degree and the life experiences: study abroad at SLU

Southeastern offers a variety of study abroad programs open to students of all majors. There are nine programs available for the 2025-2026 school year, ranging from 10 days to a full semester abroad. Students gain real-world experiences and earn course credit by studying abroad.

Criminal Justice in the United Kingdom

Dates: May 20-27, 2026

Faculty lead: Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Dr. Michael Bisciglia

Tentative cost: $5,080 (excluding flights)

Credits: Six (CJ 2060, CJ 4950, SOC 6500)

Students in this program will visit London landmarks and institutions such as:

The UK Supreme Court

The Royal Courts of Justice and Parliament

The Tower of London

A guided “Jack the Ripper” tour

The application deadline is Feb. 15, 2026. Contact Dr. Bisciglia for more information.

Business in Costa Rica

Dates: May 17-27, 2026

Faculty Lead: Business Professor Dr. Rusty Juban

Tentative cost: $2,860 (excluding flights)

Credits: Six (MGMT 4200, 4300, 6300)

Students in this program will visit Costa Rica’s local businesses, live volcanoes, national parks and local communes.

The application deadline is Feb. 15, 2026. Contact Juban before the deadline for more information.

Spanish Language in Spain

Dates: June 30 – July 31, 2026

Faculty lead: Director of Study Abroad Dr. Rodrigo Pereyra

Tentative cost: $4,254 (excluding flights)

Credits: Six (including SPAN 1010, 1020, 2010, 2020, 3100, 3110, 3120, 3140, 3250, 3290, 3300, 4230 and FLAN 4010, 5010)

While on the trip, students will immerse themselves in Spanish culture and cuisine by exploring parks and historical sites across these places:

Madrid

Salamanca

Toledo

Portugal

Students can contact Pereyra before the Feb. 15, 2026, deadline to apply.

Sociology in Yosemite

Dates: June 8-16, 2026

Faculty lead: Associate Sociology Professor Dr. David Burley

Tentative cost: $2,355 (excluding flights)

Credits: Six (SOC 4000, 4950 and 6500)

Students hike trails and meet with the local park rangers.

Stay in Yosemite Valley cabins

Tour Yosemite Conservancy

Visit Yosemite Park Museum

Burley said, “One of the things I love is when the students finally get to Yosemite National Park after a long drive from San Francisco, there is always an audible gasp as we drive around the first bend and see those towering, majestic mountains.”

The last day to apply is Feb. 15, 2026. Students can contact Burley for more information.

Living in Italy: Language, Culture, Science and Education

Dates: June 3-15, 2026

Faculty lead: Dr. Gerard Blanchard, Dr. Tish Walters and Dario Sponchiado

Tentative cost: $2,968 (excluding flights and daily meals)

Credits: Six (EDCI 1010, ITAL 1010, ITAL 3810, PHSC 1010)

Students will experience Italian life by studying in Milan. They will:

Live in Reggio Emilia

Visit the World of Leonardo Museum

Tour Reggio’s Children Center

Visit the Museo dei Bambini

Visit the Montessori Factory

Tour across Venice while trying local cuisines

The application deadline for this trip is Feb. 15, 2026. Contact Blanchard, Walters, or Sponchiado.

International Marketing in London

Dates: TBA for ten days in July 2026

Faculty lead: Dr. Cally Berner and Associate Professor David Nickell

Tentative cost: $2,695 (excluding flights and last day excursions)

Credits: Six hours

Students will stay in the University of London’s International Hall and take the local “tube” to all scheduled tours and events. On this trip, they can explore the cutting-edge world of marketing, just across the pond in London with:

Special guest speakers

Tour of Wimbledon

Explore West End retail

Tour London’s modern graphic design museums

Walking tour across London to visit Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and much more

The deadline to apply is Feb. 15, 2026. Contact Berner or Nickell for more information.

History in Cusco, Peru

Dates: May 18 – June 6, 2026

Faculty lead: Dr. Mark P. Dries

Tentative cost: $2,955 (excluding flights)

Credits: Six (HIST 1080, 4080)

Students will experience Peru in the present while touring its ancient past by enjoying excursions in:

Tipon

Huaro

Machu Picchu

Andahuaylillas

Pikillaqta

The application deadline for this trip is Feb. 15, 2026. Contact Dries for more information.

History and Political Science in Rome

Dates: June 4-19, 2026

Faculty lead: Andrew Traver and Kurt Corbello

Tentative cost: $3,920 (excluding flights)

Credits: Six (HIST 4030, 4100, 4980, 6020/ POLI 4000, 4440, 4800)

As students explore Rome, they are learning about Italy’s history and atmosphere by visiting:

The Roman Colosseum

The Roman Forum

Palatine Hill

Tour the Vatican and its museums

The Basilica of Saint Peter

Naples

Pompeii

The Herculaneum

Roman catacombs

If interested, contact Traver or Corbello for more information before the application deadline on Feb. 15, 2026.

French Language, Culture and TESOL in France

Dates: May 29 – June 20, 2026

Faculty lead: Irma Donley and Danielle Perez de Corcho

Tentative cost: $3,655 (excluding flights)

Credits: Six (FREN 1010, 1020, 2010, 2020, 3140, 4230 FLAN 4040)

Students on this trip will immerse themselves in French culture with:

Tour Montpelier City

Tour of Aigues-Mortes City

Visit Van Gogh’s Heritage Museum

Tour regions of France with wine tasting

Attend guided art exhibitions

Taste a variety of local cuisines

The deadline for this trip is Feb. 15, 2026. Contact Donley or De Corcho for more information.