Access local food resources during government shutdown

As the federal government shutdown stretches into its fifth week, thousands of Louisiana residents are facing growing uncertainty about how they’ll put food on the table.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps more than 790,000 residents across the state, has become one of the many public programs caught in the political gridlock in Washington.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced a short-term plan to use state funds to support vulnerable households — including seniors, children, and individuals with disabilities; however, many recipients still face uncertainty.

Federal SNAP benefits were scheduled to expire on Saturday, Nov. 1, but a federal judge ruled the Trump Administration must continue to fund SNAP. The administration said they’ll use $4.65 billion in contingency funding to cover about half of people’s benefits this month.

Though partial funding will come through state and federal channels, there’s still uncertainty around how people can afford food for the remainder of the shutdown. Many are expected to turn to local food banks and community meal programs to make ends meet.

Local businesses, such as Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar in Hammond, are offering affordable meals during the shutdown. The restaurant’s weekly “Kid’s Night,” where children eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée after 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, has become a small but meaningful source of relief for parents feeling the financial burden.

The restaurant’s weekly deals extend beyond families, offering $5 hamburgers on Mondays and a 25% discount for students and faculty on Thursdays.

Alongside local restaurants, some local food banks are already seeing the effects of the government shutdown. There has been an increase in visitors and families who heavily rely on federal nutrition programs.

Our Daily Bread is the local food bank in Hammond. Residents can apply online for a monthly food box. Visit their website to determine if you qualify. Their hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9-11 a.m. on every third Saturday of the month.

On campus, students can always access the Roomie’s food pantry. The hours of operation are from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, and from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Students, faculty and staff can visit with their Southeastern ID twice a week and select up to ten items per visit.

Student religious organizations offer free hot meals every week throughout the semester. The Kairos Ministry provides free hot meals from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays. The Catholic Student Association provides meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, and the Baptist Collegiate Ministry serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Take advantage of local food resources to continue eating during an uncertain period surrounding SNAP benefits and the government shutdown.