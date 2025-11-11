Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Last week in sports: 11/2-11/9

Sean Hoffman, Tyra Johnson, and Kennith WoodsNovember 11, 2025
Haley Dupre
Freshman guard Mia Ramos rises up for a bucket at the basket against LSU.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Indoor Volleyball 

Over the weekend, the Lady Lions (18-8, 10-4 SLC) suffered a loss on their Senior Night in the University Center after No.1 SFA (18-7, 13-1 SLC) forced the match into the fifth set from a late comeback in the third set.

Throughout the match, SLU was ahead through the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-21 to take the lead over the Jacks.

Late in the third set, Southeastern had the advantage 21-20, until Stephon F. Austin had a four-point run to take the set 25-21 and spark a comeback.

In the fourth, SFA went back and forth with SLU but took the set 25-22 to force the game into a fifth set.

As the match progressed, Southeastern came up short 15-7 since the Jacks went on multiple runs throughout the set to keep the Lady Lions from taking the lead.

In the end, SLU finished the match with 65 kills, with junior middle blocker Ainsley Driska (18) leading the way alongside senior middle blockers Alexis Logarbo (15) and India Bennett (13).

Before the match, seniors Lexi Gonzales, Lily Morgan, Peyton Stokley, Logarbo and Bennett were congratulated by fans and family for their accomplishments in their athletic careers at Southeastern.

“This is an incredible team we have; we’ve been through many obstacles throughout the year with injuries and hit some setbacks, but I know my kids are out there because they want to win and they’re playing their hearts out, which is all I have to go with,” McBride said.

The Lady Lions will play their last games of the season on the road against Nicholls on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Thibadeaux and McNeese on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in Lake Charles.

Womens Basketball

Last week, the SLU women’s basketball team started its season with a 105-49 win at the University Center against Centenary on Tuesday, but was defeated by No. 5 Lady Tigers 115-26 in Baton Rouge on Thursday night.

During their win against Centenary, SLU went into the second half 22 points ahead and continued to dominate, allowing only 17 points in the second half.

In the next game, the Lady Lions struggled with multiple turnovers against the LSU defense and scored six points in the first half.

Southeastern shook off the jitters by playing tough on defense and managed to stop the Tigers from scoring a few threes, but couldn’t stop them in the paint.

Even though the Tigers were ahead by over 50 points, it lit a spark on the team to play with nothing to lose; they went into the fourth with more points on the board and found a groove that worked for them.

Freshman guard Natalie Huff put her best effort to win despite the loss and showcased her capabilities against a strong defense.

Alongside her, freshman guard Mari Dangerfield got off the bench, then shot 3-5 in the paint and went 2-3 from three late in the game.

The Lady Lions will continue their tough away schedule with a game against Arkansas on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Tennis

Over the weekend of Nov. 7-9, Southeastern tennis closed out its preseason in Hammond by hosting the George E. Fourmaux Fed Cup Invitational. 

The Lady Lions defeated Dillard, Lamar, LSU Alexandria and Louisiana Christian with an overall record of 17-2 in singles and 6-3 in doubles.

SLU started with back-to-back wins on Friday against Dillard, 5-0 and ended the day 4-2 with doubles matches against LSUA.

Bright and early on Saturday Morning, the Lady Lions won their match against Lamar 4-1 and ended the evening with a 4-1 win against Louisiana Christian in doubles matches.

On Sunday afternoon, SLU faced LSUA in singles to finish the invitational 5-1 over the Bengals.

Freshmen Adriana Tirado, Mariam Tetradze and Mariam Makashvili contributed to the undefeated weekend, with each winning 3-0 in singles.

The duo of junior Taisia Bolsova and sophomore Aitana Darder went 2-0 in singles and won their double matches through the invitational. 

Southeastern Tennis will begin its spring season on the road against LSU Alexandria on Friday, Jan 30, with the time still being determined in Alexandria.

Baseball

The SLU baseball team faced off against the LSU Tigers, the defending national champions, in two exhibition matches on Sunday in front of a packed Hammond crowd. SLU lost 7-2 in the first match and 2-1 in the second match. 

Although the Lions failed to defeat LSU in either match, they kept things interesting for most of the afternoon. 

After LSU jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first match, a pair of runs in the eighth brought the Lions back into the game before the Tigers broke it open with four runs in the ninth.

In the second match, they stifled the defending champion’s offense, holding them to just two runs. 

SLU will trod back onto the Pat Kennelly Diamond at Alumni Field next Sunday, Nov. 16 at at 1 p.m. for their last exhibition match against Southern. Fans can come watch live. 

As always, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar for all things Lions sports.  

About the Contributors
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a senior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media presence, showing others that you can accomplish anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, he also enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
Tyra Johnson
Tyra Johnson, Staff Reporter
Tyra Johnson is a sophomore pursuing a marketing major and computer science minor. She began working as a staff reporter over the Summer of 2025 and plans to graduate in Spring of 2028. Following graduation, she plans to take her passion to the fashion world and work on the marketing team for a high-end brand. Other than fashion, she enjoys reading, writing and exercising, including outdoor walks and Pilates. She is excited to continue to be a part of an amazing team!
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
Haley Dupre
Haley Dupre, Graduate Assistant
Haley Dupre’ began working for The Lion’s Roar in the Fall 2021. Since then, she has worked as a staff reporter and photography editor and now serves as our Graduate Assistant. A native of Donaldsonville, she graduated with a degree in communication in May 2024 and is pursuing a graduate degree in strategic communication. With her passion for photography and sports, she aspires to build a career in sports media.
