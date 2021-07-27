Southeastern Student Newspaper ‘The Lion’s Roar’ wins Louisiana Press Association Awards

Maiah Woodring, a senior biological sciences major from Albany, earned a first-place award for this photo in the “Best News Photo” category of the Louisiana Press Association Better Newspaper Competition. The subject of the award-winning photo was a woman wearing a mask gathering items at Walmart on March 16, 2020, in Hammond. Toilet paper became one of the much sought after items as many prepared for an extended “quarantine” at home.

HAMMOND – The student staff of The Lion’s Roar, Southeastern Louisiana University’s student newspaper, brought home nine awards from the annual Louisiana Press Association Better Newspaper Competition.

The Lion’s Roar, edited by Gerard Borne, Jr., a senior communication major from Norco, garnered second place accolades in the “General Excellence” category. Student newspapers from Loyola University New Orleans and Grambling State University placed first and third place respectively.

The staff also placed second in the “Best Front Page” category of the competition for the front-page designs of the March 17, 2020, and April 7, 2020 issues. Individually, Brynn Lundy, a senior communication major from Lutcher, took second place in the “Best News Story” category. In addition, Maiah Woodring, a senior biological sciences major from Albany, earned a first-place award for her photography in the “Best News Photo” category.

“It really shows how hard our staff have worked over the past year. I am honored to say that the staff and I have received this recognition,” Borne said. “I could not be happier, as I think we have some of the best writers and photographers working with the newspaper.”

Several additional staff reporters also earned individual awards from the LPA. Borne earned recognition in the “Best Sports Photo” category, taking both first and second place. Also, Symiah Dorsey, a junior communication major from LaPlace, received awards for both written and photography pieces. She placed first and second place in the “Best Single Editorial” category. Dorsey also placed third in the “Best Feature Story” category.

Director for the Office for Student Publications Lee E. Lind acknowledged the dedication and work ethic of the student staff over the past year, despite restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

“I am always proud of the quality and success of the work produced by our student editors and reporters,” he said. “This past year has been an especially challenging one, but through it all, these student journalists never wavered in their commitment to the work, the publication, and the campus community. To see them recognized for that dedication is greatly rewarding.”

Forty-four LPA member publications, college and university student newspapers submitted 973 entries for the Better Newspaper Competition. The Colorado Press Association judged the competition this year.