Specialists educate students with women’s health panel discussion

Dr. Kimberly Hodge, OBGYN, (left) and Keri Girard, women’s health nurse practitioner, are part of the North Oaks Obstetrics & Gynecology group. They joined two OBGYN specialists from Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in the Student Union Theatre on Sept. 28 for a panel discussion. The University Health Center organized the panel event.

On Tuesday, women’s health specialists came to the Student Union Theatre to educate college females on their health.

The panel consisted of four professionals from both Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology and North Oaks Obstetrics & Gynecology. The University Health Center arranged the event.

The specialists discussed various issues including the importance of prioritizing both physical and mental health. Panelists also informed the audience on their professional services and the factors of a traditional OBGYN appointment. Afterward, the floor was opened to audience members for questions.

Dr. Marylynn Nguyen said that helping females feel more comfortable with gynecological appointments was one goal of the event.

Nguyen said, “I hope they gained insight as far as if they haven’t been in for an appointment yet, to give them a sense of comfort and also some expectations of whenever they come in. I hope that today they gained more knowledge about some of these things that are uncomfortable to talk about.”

The panel also aimed to educate females on prioritizing their physical health and getting check-ups to avoid future problems. Dr. Kimberly Hodge explained that different STDs and cancers could be prevented if addressed early on.

Hodge said, “Prevention is the biggest thing. We want to prevent cervical cancer and make sure that you’re in the healthiest state that you can be in, so when you’re an adult, you don’t have a lot of problems.”

The panel was aware that young females may often feel uncomfortable scheduling OBGYN appointments. Hodge said she hoped discussing aspects of appointments would help audience members feel more comfortable.

“There’s a lot of misconception about coming to the OBGYN, but hopefully, this eased some fears,” Hodge said.

Nguyen closed with advice for all students.

She said, “I think that it’s very important and in this day and age – everyone is busy, but you have to make sure to take time for yourself and make yourself a priority.”