Commencement returns to the University Center

Recent alumni celebrate their achievements after the Spring 2021 Nursing and Health Sciences commencement ceremony on May 19.

Final exams are wrapping up and the Fall 2021 semester’s winter commencement is days away. This year, the ceremony will be held back at the University Center as in previous years before the pandemic.

Southeastern will be celebrating its graduating seniors on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Education, and College of Science and Technology will be presented in the morning. The College of Business and College of Nursing and Health Sciences will proceed in the afternoon.

Students should arrive in their caps and gowns one hour prior to the procession in the lower level of the University Center.

Last semester, several changes were put in place in order to help protect the safety of the students and guests. Although the commencement will be at the back at the University Center, COVID protocols will still be in place.

Dr. Kay Maurin, chief enrollment management officer, explained commencement will closely resemble the pre-pandemic ceremonies.

However, Maurin added, “Masks will be mandatory for all participants and guests based on guidance provided by the University of Louisiana System that encourages the use of masking in areas with high rates of transmission. As of this week, Tangipahoa Parish remains an area listed as ‘substantial.’”

The plan moving forward is to continue to have the commencement back in the University Center.

Maurin stated, “It is always our preference for commencement to take place in the University Center. For future semesters, we’ll monitor guidance relative to the pandemic and make decisions accordingly.”

Although masks are required for all attendees, graduates are not limited to a certain number of guests as has been the case for the past two semesters. Following the ceremony, graduates should meet with their guests outside of the building. Graduates can view other commencement information here. Guest information can be found here, including parking, entrance, and seating information.