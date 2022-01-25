Letter from the Editor: Symiah Dorsey

In the fall of 2019, I walked into the Student Publications office as a bright-eyed freshman. I was wandering aimlessly through college at the time, eagerly searching to find “my people.”

My heart was fully set on working for the Yearbook when I first filled out my application. I remember when Mrs. Lorraine gave me the news I was hired; I was ecstatic. But then she said to me, “We’d like to offer you a position at The Lion’s Roar Newspaper.”

“Huh? You’re telling me I’d have to write? And talk to people? Every day?” I did not actually say that, but I thought something similar. The idea of working at the newspaper intimidated me, and I realize now it was because I was afraid of my own potential.

Needless to say, I accepted the job, and little did I know at the time, it would become the best decision of my college career. Suddenly, I was surrounded by the most amazing people. It did not matter what I was going through; I could walk into the office and be guaranteed a laugh. To have that in any job is a blessing.

I have three people to thank for creating this office dynamic: Jacob Summerville, Prakriti Adhikari and Gerard Borne, the previous editors-in-chief of The Lion’s Roar. To this day, we work hard to maintain this dynamic.

Here, we embrace diversity of thought. We respect each other, even when we disagree with one another. The world outside has been hectic, but each day with them reinstills my faith in the future.

I am especially honored to lead this amazing group alongside my fellow co-editor-in-chief, Brynn Lundy. We were hired two weeks apart, and ever since, we have witnessed the most changes this newspaper has ever seen in such a short period of time.

Although adapting to an entirely-online format has presented its fair share of obstacles, it has also allowed us even more room for innovation. Our staff is resilient, and I look forward to the content we will produce this semester as we aim to give every student a voice. My journey with The Lion’s Roar is a testament to how God will work wonders once we decide to take the first step. Now here I am, blessed to be co-editor in chief for the most amazing group of college journalists. I encourage you to follow The Lion’s Roar’s journey and follow our social media @lionsroarnews as we continue to shine light on the humans of Hammond.

