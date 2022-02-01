Lion Intervention Network: A guide to COVID-19 self-reporting

A masked student uses her phone while sitting in the Student Union. Southeastern’s mask mandate remains in place for the Spring 2022 semester. Students can self-report COVID-19 symptoms, exposure or infections through the Lion Intervention Network COVID Disclosure Form.

While COVID-19 still remains prevalent in our campus lives, the Lion Intervention Network is trying to make self-reporting a little easier.

A form located on the SLU website titled the “Student Coronavirus Disclosure Form” is a streamlined way for students and faculty to know who has COVID-19 and who may have been affected by the sick individual.

When viewing the form, the first step is to fill out the contact information and possible symptoms.

Some symptoms are more severe than others, but there are four the disclosure form looks for the most: blush lips or face, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, shortness of breath and confusion or disorientation.

Once students have filled out the form, their information is sent to the Covid Response Coordinator here on campus, Dillon Sullivan. Sullivan is in charge of overseeing all of the forms that come in, and confusion. Other more common symptoms can also be included.

Students can also upload a picture of a positive COVID-19 test just to prove they definitely have the virus. From there, students have several options on what they want to do regarding isolation.

If a student does get a positive COVID-19 test and wishes to remain on campus for the isolation time, Sullivan suggested that you contact University Housing immediately. Students who need to isolate can do so in one of the unused Greek Village houses for five full 24-hour periods. However, if a student still has symptoms after five days, they can stay for longer if necessary.

Once the form is processed through Sullivan’s office and there is an official confirmation a student has COVID-19, he or a graduate assistant will contact the student’s current instructors and inform them of the possible breakout in the classroom. They will also contact other students who may have been infected based on the class roster.

After the faculty and fellow students are informed, the necessary precautions will be taken to make sure everyone is safe. Sullivan said that if one feels they are at risk of getting COVID-19, or already have it, it is imperative to fill the form out so that he and University Housing can assist the individual and keep others safe.

“If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, do yourself a favor and fill the form out. It’s the fastest way that I can help you, I cannot help unless I have been contacted,” Sullivan said.

The form, however, is not for crises or counseling. If you are experiencing either of those, contact the UPD at 985-549-2222 or the Counseling Center at 985-549-3894.

Sullivan also suggested that if the form is having difficulties, or the website is down, to call the Dean of Students office directly at 985-549-3792.