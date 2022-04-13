33rd MISA Spring Banquet celebrates students’ accomplishments

Multicultural International Student Association’s 33rd annual Garden Gala was held this Tuesday night in the Student Union Ballroom. The event honored and celebrated student leaders, seniors and graduating international students.

Senior MISA graduate assistant Asia Young began the award ceremony by thanking everyone for attending and explaining the purpose for the evening’s celebrations.

“Tonight we continue a 33-year legacy of recognizing students who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in academics and leadership. Our purpose is to salute our students for a job well done and encourage them to continue on the path of success,” Young said.

MISA chose to celebrate seniors and students in this formal setting as a sign of pride and appreciation for everything the students have accomplished.

Various awards were given out from different organizations during the awards ceremony.

The Pan-Hellenic and international student graduates were given stoles to wear at graduation, while other students received graduation cords, certificates and mini lion’s head statues.

Senior international student, track and field athlete and International Student Union President Thais Gomes received a stole with her country’s flag to wear at graduation as well as the David Ware immigration most outstanding international student finalist award.

Looking back on her time and growth at Southeastern, Gomes shared her excitement and happiness to graduate from Southeastern.

“I am so happy. Here at Southeastern, I met so many nice people and I grew up. I’m so happy to see everything I’ve experienced in the past years,” Gomes said.

Young also received an award for all of her hard work with the MISA organization. The award was a pleasant surprise and it was accepted with happy tears and loud applause from the audience.

For more information on MISA and their upcoming events visit their Instagram @southeasternmisa.