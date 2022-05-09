Hammond Regional Arts Center hosts exhibits honoring Louisiana’s veterans

The Hammond Regional Arts Center opened WWII exhibits on May 6 titled “The Pelican State Goes to War” and “ The Service: A Salute to the U.S Military.” These exhibits showcase the efforts of Louisiana’s veterans in the second World War.

The Pelican State Goes to War” features many historic artifacts from Louisiana’s soldiers and citizens who assisted in the war. This included flight jackets, hard hats, flight goggles, a variety of uniforms and much more.

“The Service: A Salute to the U.S. Military” is held upstairs in the Arts Center. While the main exhibit consists of pieces of Louisiana’s history during the war, this display presents local photography and other artifacts to honor the men and women in the United States Military.

Included in these local pieces is a photograph of Sergeant Willie Bader, who attended the exhibit. Bader is from Tangipahoa Parish and a hero of the Battle of the Bulge. He recently had his 99th birthday in April. He also was a teacher and coach in the parish.

“We invite people to come in and pay tribute to military service men and women from this area and also this is a center for people to enjoy and engage in the arts. So we are encouraging people to remember how the arts play a role in historic preservation,” Executive Director Melissa Griffin said.

The exhibits will be on display in the Mezzanine Gallery until June 17. For more information on the HRAC, click here.