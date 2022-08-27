Hot August Night makes successful return in the rain

Come rain or shine, the people of downtown Hammond were determined to pull out all of the stops for the long-awaited return and 25th anniversary of Hot August Night.

Hot August Night invited everyone near and far to come downtown for a night of live music, fresh food, handmade goods, raffles, and more. Despite the recurring

rain, the event still saw a large turnout and brought waves of traction to local small businesses.

Tabitha Banks, the owner of Root Life Plant Nursery and a vendor at the event, came from out of town to be a part of the experience.

“I’m originally from New Orleans, so I’m seeing all of this for the first time. It’s a great time so far, and I’m loving getting to meet everyone,” Banks said.

Darnell Kimber, the owner of the jewelry and watch store Kimber’s Kreations, was happy with the event’s attractions.

Kimber said, “The music is great and the atmosphere is wonderful. Everyone seems to be having a good time.”

At the DDD Stage, New Orleans band Uptown Phunk provided high-energy music throughout the night, performing popular songs to a large crowd of guests.

At 10 p.m., Hot August Night came to a close, demonstrating the continued love of Hammond’s residents for their city and their enthusiasm for upcoming events later this year.