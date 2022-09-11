Southeastern+outmuscled+in+loss+to+Florida+Atlantic

The Lions’ visit to the Sunshine State started off gloomy as the game was delayed nearly two hours due to lightning in the Boca Raton area. Once the contest started, it was tough sledding for the Green and Gold; the team trailed 28-3 at halftime.

FAU scored just over a minute into the fourth quarter to make it 42-3 in favor of the Owls. SLU was finally able to find the end zone with just under eight minutes remaining in the game, when backup quarterback Eli Sawyer found tight end Ivan Drobocky for six. Kicker Mateo Rengifo couldn’t convert the PAT and the final score read 42-9 in favor of Florida Atlantic.

Southeastern’s offense could not get it going, totaling just 246 yards on the night (202 passing, 44 rushing). The Owls doubled up the Lions in first downs 32-16 and had their way offensively, putting up 631 total yards (265 passing, 366 rushing).

The Owls’ senior transfer quarterback N’Kosi Perry threw for 259 yards through the air with three passing touchdowns. The former Miami Hurricane also added a rushing touchdown to his statline, but did toss two interceptions.

FAU running back tandem Zuberi Mobley and Larry McCammon both racked up over 100 yards apiece on the ground, combining for 271 and each scored a touchdown. Sophomore wideout Lajohntay Wester paced the Owls in receiving, with 140 yards on eight receptions and a pair of touchdowns.

Sawyer relieved quarterback duties from Cephus Johnson III in the fourth quarter, engineering the only touchdown of the game for Southeastern. Senior wide receiver CJ Turner led the team with three catches for 52 yards. Fellow senior Carlos Washington Jr. was SLU’s top rusher on the day, with 33 yards on seven carries. Washington is a transfer from New Hampshire after playing four seasons for the Wildcats.

One positive for the Lions was the two defensive takeaways. A pair of junior defenders in linebacker Herman Christophe and defensive lineman Garrett Crawford each recorded an interception respectively.

Next up for Southeastern is the season’s home opener at Strawberry Stadium. The green and gold will face off against Central Connecticut State at Strawberry Stadium at 6 p.m. Both teams enter the ball game at 0-2, in search of their first victories for the 2022 campaign.