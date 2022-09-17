Lady Lions soccer remains undefeated

Midfielder Dalton Fish is encouraged by her teammates as she takes her position on the field for the home opener.

The Lady Lions soccer team won its third game of the season 3-0 against Nicholls, remaining unbeaten in conference play.

Senior midfielder Mya Guillory scored the first goal in the 18th minute of the match with an assist from Clair Huston. Maycie Massingill and Makenzie Maher contributed to the win by scoring one goal each.

Southeastern scored two of the winning goals during the first half of the game and the final goal during the second half. The Lady Lions won their conference home opener along with this match, making them currently undefeated in conference play with their record standing at 2-0.

“We were connecting a lot of passes, doing one-twos, getting balls inside the box, and overall it was a great team win,” said senior midfielder Mya Guillory.

Nathan Gillespie, head coach, emphasized the togetherness of the team and attitude as their key to success.

“We had that relentlessness. We weren’t happy with three, we wanted to get four, five, six [goals]. So, that mentally and that ruthlessness is what is going to get us going even further.”

Sunday at 1.p.m, SLU will take the home field again to face off against defending Southland Conference champs, Northwestern State.

“We’ve got no reason to fear them,” Gillespie said. “We are confident we can do well.”