How to request an absentee ballot or vote early in 2022 midterm elections

With mail-in ballots remaining an option, Louisiana emphasizes that everyone should vote for upcoming elections.

The country is three weeks out from the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Unfortunately, college students live immensely time-consuming lives and often find themselves unable to squeeze civic engagement into their busy schedules. This is especially true for students who live far from home.

Luckily, students have multiple ways to make their voice heard in the upcoming election even if they cannot physically show up to the polls on Nov. 8.

An important rule to note is that Louisiana requires first-time voters to vote in person. On campus, first-time voters make up the bulk of freshmen, and while that restricts their ability to engage in the political process, they can vote early in person.

According to sos.la.gov, early voting is from Oct. 25-Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, Oct. 30. Students can find the address of early voting polling places in their parishes here or on the GeauxVote app.

On the other hand, students who are not first-time voters have multiple ways to make their voice heard in the upcoming election even if they cannot physically show up to the polls on Nov. 8.

First, they can request an absentee ballot. To do so, students must head to sos.la.gov and click the drop-down menu titled “Elections and Voting.” From there, they’ll click “Vote” and then click “Vote Absentee.”

The link will open a page with guidelines detailing various qualifications for requesting an absentee ballot, including “Higher Education.” This qualification allows college students and faculty attending or working at a university as well as their spouses and children to request a general absentee ballot application.

Students can fill out an application in either one of two ways: online or through print and mail.

The online option requires voters to click the link entitled “Louisiana Voter Portal” and then click “Search Voter” where they’ll fill out their name, birth date, and their zip code. Once completed, voters will click on “Request Absentee Ballot” and fill out the required information.

For print and mail, voters have to print out the physical application and either mail it to their parish’s Registrar of Voters Office, or hand in their ballots in person.

Each option must be completed by Nov. 4, before 4:30 p.m., according to the U.S. Vote Foundation. Once completed and accepted, students will be sent their ballot listing the candidates running for office.

For Hammond residents specifically, they’ll be voting for Hammond mayor, their House representative for Louisiana’s first congressional district and the next Louisiana senator.

Once the ballot is completed, you must return it by 4:30 on Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. Military voters, voters outside the country or hospitalized voters have the option to return their ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The midterm elections continue to draw nearer, and much speculation is taking place over who will be elected to represent the people once the elections end. As young people, it is crucial that students use one of these ways to vote so their beliefs and ideas may be heard and reflected by those in power.