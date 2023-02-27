Southeastern releases statement on internet outage

SLU released a statement about the internet issues affecting the university today. They are actively trying to restore the school’s systems, and once they are restored a password reset will be required for all with a Southeastern email. The message is as follows:

“Southeastern recently learned of a potential incident within its network, requiring the university to intentionally take the network offline as a preventative measure. Since then, the University is working to restore systems to normal operations as quickly and safely as possible. We also reported the incident to the Louisiana State Police, which is conducting an investigation into this matter.

We ask that everyone please continue to be patient while this work continues as the University is steadily working to restore services for the University community. Once systems return to service, you will be prompted to create a new password the first time you login to the system, and you may then return to normal usage.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this incident has caused. Please rest assured that faculty will work with their students in an effort to minimize the impact of the system outage.

We will provide additional updates as more information is available.”

