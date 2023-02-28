Beach Volleyball’s look into the spring

On Feb.15, the Beach Volleyball team held its Green and Gold scrimmage match in preparation for the upcoming spring season.

The scrimmage gave the team the opportunity to put their skills to the test before the Southern Miss Invitational.

The Southern Miss Invitational held on Feb. 25-26 officially started the team’s spring season. Their first match was against Spring Hill at noon, winning 3-2, followed by a game against the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga at 2 p.m., also winning 4-1. They closed the day with a loss against Southern Miss at 6 p.m., scoring 0-5. On Feb. 26, the team only had one match scheduled for 3 p.m., battling William Carey winning 4-1.

This season, the team will compete in the Tiger Beach Challenge in Baton Rouge, the Southland Conference Mid-Year Event in Houston, Texas, the LionUp Beach Bash in Youngsville, Carolina Challenge in Conway, S.C. and the UNO Invitational in New Orleans.

Southeastern will only host two home games this season, the first on March 15 against UTEP and the second on March 28 against William Carey.

During the fall season, Beach Volleyball duo Jolie Hidalgo and Meagan Scuderi represented the Lady Lions in the prestigious AVCA Fall Beach Championships.

“I’m extremely proud of the work that Meagan and Jolie have put in over the last three years to earn the right to be named as one of the top 64 pairs in the country,” head coach Jeremy White said.

With such an accomplishment, White said she hopes the team will use this as inspiration.

“This opportunity will undoubtedly have a huge impact on Jo and Meagan, but I believe it will also have a grand effect on our entire team in the form of motivation to join these two in this honor in the future,” he continued.

To stay up to date with the Beach Volleyball team, visit Lion Sports or check The Lion’s Roar.