Large Police Presence – Escaped Inmate

Update: This article has been updated with the most recent information.

SLU’s automated message system issued a warning to keep an eye out for an escaped inmate from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. It reads as follows:

“Please be advised of a large police presence on north campus. An inmate work crew has reported an escaped inmate who was in the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. We believe this inmate has left campus and is no longer in the area; however, you will notice an increased police presence on campus. Subject description: Gary Michael FRITH, white male, 47 years old, 5’8, 193lbs, blond hair. If you see this individual, please contact UPD 985-549-2222 or 911 immediately.”

23 minutes after the first statement was released, the University released a follow-up statement:

“Based on investigation and video evidence from surrounding retail establishments, it has been determined the subject is no longer near the university campus. Any further sightings or information related to this subject should be directed to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office 985-748-8147.”