The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar

    Manestream Podcast | The Lion’s Den S4E9: NFL Week 8

    Chase Gispert and Troy AllenOctober 27, 2023
    Adam Tullier

    In this episode, Sports Editor Chase Gispert and staff reporter Troy Allen talk about the past SLU football game, NFL week 8, and make predictions for the future.
    About the Contributors
    Chase Gispert, Sports Editor
    Chase Gispert is a communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar in March of 2021 and now serves as sports editor. Chase is a native of Madisonville. He has a strong passion for sports and is excited about where the future may take him.
    Troy Allen, Staff Reporter
    Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football and play video games.
    Adam Tullier, Podcast Content Manager
    Adam Tullier is a computer science major with a PreMBA concentration. He joined The Lion's Roar Fall of 2023 and plans to contribute primarily to the Manestream Podcast. He plans to dive deeper into the "why" of many of the stories posted on The Lion's Roar, all while providing a refined and enjoyable listening experience. In his free time, he loves playing video games and playing the guitar.
