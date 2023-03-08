SLU places fourth on the green in spring season’s opening tournament

Sophomore Charlie Forster looking out on the golf filed next to fellow player and Coach Allan.

Southeastern golf concluded its first tournament of the spring season in Diamondhead, Mississippi this past Tuesday, finishing fourth out of thirteen schools at the Gulf Coast Collegiate Tournament.

The reigning Southland Conference Champions displayed a solid showing overall, most notably, sophomore Charlie Forster.

“When the pressure is on, he seems to play even better which is so cool to watch. The way he played today, he probably deserved to win the tournament…he’s very disappointed. I’m very disappointed for him, but if he keeps playing like that, he’s going to win a bunch of tournaments moving forward,” Head Coach Lawrence Allan said of his star player.

The Winchester, England native shot (-4) over the three-round tourney, which was good for a third-place finish overall.

Michael Landry (+10), Cameron Mobley (+12), Grayson Glorioso (+13) and Patrick Blaum (+13) rounded out the Lions’ performers as the team combined for (+26).

SLU was just one stroke off of third-place UNO (+25) and five off second-placed Jacksonville State (+21). North Alabama ran away with first place a behind a tournament-best (+12).

“Today, I was very happy with the team. I challenged them to get off to a good start this morning and to put some pressure on the leaders. We did a great job of that,” Allan said.

Southeastern improved upon their score each day, shooting +14 and +11 on Monday’s opening two rounds before finishing the third and final round on Tuesday +1 as a team.

Stay tuned to lionsports.net and The Lion’s Roar for future results and updates.