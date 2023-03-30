Locals organize downtown 106 Night Market

Patorns of the 106 Night Market checking out one of the vendor’s tables on March 16.

Hammond locals recently held the 106 Night Market on March 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. to help small businesses and vendors share their goods with the area.

People showcasing their unique talents such as art, jewelry, food recipes, photography skills, and more filled the night market. The atmosphere was family-friendly and open to anyone who was interested in visiting.

This is only the third 106 Night Market that has been in the Hammond area. In the beginning, Rob Fairborn would organize the event.

“I make and sell a lot of animal pins and a lot of my friends are constantly setting up at night markets, and I was like I’ll just do that here,” Fairborn explained.

Fairborn informed people of his idea before he went to the Downtown Development District to get permission to hold the event, which is different from the Saturday weekly farmer’s market held downtown.

The Hammond Farmer’s Market held on Saturday is hosted by the DDD. Since the city is in control of the event, there are more rules that have to be followed. Meanwhile, since a local person in the area hosts the 106 Night Market, there is more flexibility regarding what is allowed.

Fairborn wanted to create an event and atmosphere that could cater specifically to Southeastern’s student population, which is why he chose to have night markets on Thursday nights.

“Before people are going to the bars, but after they are coming from dinner they can stop here in between,” Fairborn said.

This year, Chole Bishop took over organizing the night market, and many people wanted to participate.

Bishop stated she could see an improvement in the community returning to life as it was before Covid-19.

She also has visions for the progression of the night market and activities in the downtown area.

“I want to create programming centered around contemporary art as an opportunity for people to make money, but also be part of our community,” Bishop said.

If anyone missed the 106 Night Market, Downtown Hammond will be hosting another market on April 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Railroad Park. To know more about the 106 Night Market, make sure to check out their Instagram and Facebook.