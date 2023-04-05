Greek Week makes big return after 2023

After a four-year hiatus, 2023 saw the return of SLU hosting Greek Week. The Order of Omega, an organization comprising the best of Greek life at SLU, hosted the event.

The Greek organizations at SLU split into four groups for a weeklong competition meant to bring the Greek community together and promote camaraderie. The teams were organized as follows:

Team 1: Alpha Omicron Pi, Kappa Alpha Psi, Sigma Gamma Rho, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Theta Chi.

Team 2: Alpha Sigma Tau, Kappa Sigma, Omega Psi Phi and Zeta Phi Beta.

Team 3: Delta Sigma Theta, Delta Tau Delta, Sigma Sigma Sigma and Theta Phi Alpha.

Team 4: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Phi Alpha, Phi Mu and Sigma Tau Gamma.

The events kicked off on Saturday, March 25 with The Big Event, hosted by the Student Government Association (SGA). The Big Event is the university’s largest yearly community service event in which hundreds of students from different organizations go around Hammond to give back to the community.

Sunday, March 26 the Greeks participated in a field day of sports tournaments in the Kinesiology and Health Sciences Building’s gymnasium. The teams played dodgeball, volleyball, and ships and sailors. Team three triumphed in both dodgeball and volleyball, while team four’s Phi Mu Fraternity took home the win in ships and sailors.

On Monday, keynote speaker Dr. Mari Ann Callais came to the Student Union Ballroom to talk to Greeks about rediscovering why they rushed in the first place. Her presentation focused on strengthening ties within Southeastern’s Greek community and emphasized the importance of Greeks serving as ambassadors for all of Hammond. Attending students sang songs and spoke to their fellow students about why they love fraternity and sorority life.

Tuesday was a Be The Match Drive revisit, in which Greeks earned points for participating in the cheek-swabbing event.

Wednesday was “Wear Your Letters Wednesday,” which gave Greeks the chance to earn points by posing for photos in their Greek letters and posting them on social media.

The highlight of the week was a dance competition called “You Got Served: FSL Edition,” which took place on Wednesday. Each team dressed and danced in the style of a different decade. Team one was the 1970s, team two was the 1990s, team three was the 1980s and team four was the 2000s. Team captains of Greek Week also played minute-to-win-it mini games, earning points for their groups.

The final event was a Greek social held on Cook Field with inflatables, food and photos. Team three triumphed during Greek Week, taking first place in both the field day and the dance competition.

Students interested in joining Greek organizations should follow @southeasternfsl and @sluorderofomega on Instagram.