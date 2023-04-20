Begin+preparing+for+your+next+semester

Priority registration for Southeastern students will be April 24-28.

Whether you’re a returning, currently enrolled, transfer or graduate student, you can begin to check times for registration.

Before registration, it is recommended that students set up appointments with their advisors through LEONet’s online advising option or contact their advisor by email. Students can access their advisor’s contact information and set up an advising session through their academic department. Contacts for each department can be found in the academics portion of the SLU website.

For graduate students, registration will begin Monday, April 24, at 7:50 a.m. By going to the priority registration appointment grid, undergraduate students can see the date and time to register specific to their amount of credit hours, the earliest being 7:50 a.m.

Ashley Rosalez, the assistant registrar of registrations and publications said, “Given the communication sent to students about creating new passwords to restore LEONet access, we expect that all current, eligible students with no balances and no holds will be able to register during Priority Registration week, beginning on Monday, April 24.”

Once able to access LEONet, the online advising process can be followed as normally directed and completed.

If issues arise with the registration or advising processes students can reach out to the Office of the Registrar at 985-549-2244, 1-800-222-7358, or at [email protected]tern.edu.

Visit upcoming dates for more information regarding priority registration.