Letter from the Editor: Kennith Woods

As a freshman in 2022, I took every opportunity I could. I was a senator in SGA, a member of Lions Toastmasters and an orientation leader. I overextended myself to satisfy my rampant ambition, despite the toll such efforts took on me mentally.

I also started a job at The Lion’s Roar during my whirlwind freshman year, and initially didn’t think much of it. I’m a comm major, so I figured my time here would simply bolster my resume. My mindset began to change, however, once I became acclimated to the office.

At first, I was in over my head and easily bruised by the constructive criticism toward my writing. Over time, once I began to better understand journalism and AP style, I started to thrive.

I rediscovered my love for writing here, which completely changed my future plans. Now, instead of a future in politics, I am looking towards a career as a writer.

Moreover, I began to really love the people in the office – a talented, kindhearted cast of individuals who celebrated me when I succeeded and were patient with me when I struggled. They lent me support I wasn’t providing for myself. Such a revelation made me, for the first time during my freshman year, slow down and really think about the trajectory of my college career.

No longer did I want to pursue every organization on campus. I just wanted to spend my time here, in the office, reading over news stories, joking with the team and listening to Ian’s wildy varied playlists.

I made plenty of wonderful memories and connections in other organizations, but Student Publications is where I found myself after years of struggling to compose a singular identity. Suffice to say, I fell in love with The Lion’s Roar.

As someone who’s been all around campus, I can guarantee this is the best place SLU has to offer. The love in this room, where I’m writing this letter, is bountiful. I look up from my desk and see pictures of times when we all hung out and got to know each other more while playing laser tag and going out to eat. One of my first goals this year is to plan another get together, just so we can enjoy each other’s company again.

At the end of my freshman year, I made a vow to devote my time and energy to The Lion’s Roar. For my sophomore year, I dropped all other responsibilities besides my coursework to focus solely on my tasks as the news editor. I wanted to give back to a place that has brought me an abundance of joy and opportunity.

Last May, I was named the next editor-in-chief, succeeding the incredible Chloe Williams, who was set to graduate. It was one of the happiest and most humbling experiences of my life, and certainly the biggest moment so far of my college career.

I want to thank Williams for showing me how to effectively run a newsroom. She was a magnificent editor-in-chief, and I’m grateful I got to observe her leadership before she graduated.

Thanks to her and the editors-in-chief of the past, this publication has been routinely lauded for its excellent, well-rounded reporting from organizations such as the Louisiana Press Association and the Southeastern Journalism Conference. I intend to continue such a proud, storied tradition.

Not long after being named editor-in-chief, the specter of self-doubt began to creep into my brain. This summer, instead of being in the office, I was in Lafayette working on a research project for my scholarship. I feared my absence from the office would leave me ill-prepared to lead a publication that is among the best in the state.

I was scared my co-workers were going to think I wasn’t fit for the position, and I was scared my time away would prove them right.

The team, of course, responded with ample support and reassurance. As it turned out, I was inflicting upon myself all the nastiness I had feared from others. Thank you to my team. Truly, your generosity helps to alleviate my self-consciousness. I’m endlessly appreciative of you all.

Thank you to Lorraine Peppo, our Student Publications Coordinator, and Dr. Chelsea Slack, our advisor, for your guidance and your willingness to check in and engage with us personally. Your consideration has made an immense difference in my life and many others on the staff.

Our office is the best place on campus because we have the best people on campus. Now that I’m at the helm, I’m honored I get to lead such a fantastic group of people.

We really are a family, cliché and all.

I don’t blame myself for feeling self-doubt, as this job is no easy feat; I’ve made mistakes while in this position already, and I’ll likely make plenty more. I can’t provide perfection, as much as I’d like to and as much as my team and the student body deserve it. What I can provide, though, is an open mind, a willingness to listen and learn and an eagerness to grow.

I also want to commemorate The Lion’s Roar for its dazzling display of Black leadership; specifically, Samantha Sims, our managing editor and Dasyonne Brashear, our Le Souvenir Editor-in-Chief. The talent and leadership from this pair of Black women is unparalleled.

They excel in and out of the newsroom and hold leadership positions in organizations such as Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., the National Panhellenic Council, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and SGA. I’m proud of them and I’m humbled I get to lead the Lion’s Roar alongside them.

Such an array of Black excellence becomes even more important, in my view, when you take into account SLU’s fastly-approaching Centennial. 100 years ago, people who looked like me were not allowed on this campus.

Now, between myself, Sims and Brashear at The Lion’s Roar, and other Black staff and faculty on campus such as Dr. Jerry Parker, Dr. Troy Williams, Yazmin Smith, Marjorie Parker, Dr. Christy Montgomery and Dr. Eric Summers, Black people are leading this institution into its next century. I couldn’t be more proud.

This year will surely present a multitude of challenges to our staff. Alongside the usually busy SLU schedule of events such as Homecoming Week and commencement, we’ll also be reporting on the Centennial celebrations and, on a national level, a polarizing presidential election.

Regardless, I’m confident in my team’s abilities and determination. We have the group necessary to report on a wide range of subjects in an efficient and engaging manner. Regardless of the event, we will continue to provide the best college reporting the state of Louisiana has to offer.

Before I conclude, I want to thank our readers for sticking by us for over 87 years. It is the support from the Southeastern community that has kept us going for nearly nine decades. We will continue to highlight the stories of our local community, both tragic and triumphant.

To those reading this letter, welcome back to campus, or simply welcome. I’m looking forward to another year working alongside my wonderful team, and we hope you’ll stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar for updates and news from all around campus.

Thank you, take care and Lion Up!