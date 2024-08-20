UPD Chief Beckner addresses Hammond community in forum to discuss campus safety

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

University Police Chief Michael Beckner recently hosted a local community forum for members of Tangipahoa Parish to discuss matters such as policing, campus safety and keeping illegal substances out of the community.

Dr. Eric Summers, Vice President for Student Affairs, began the event by speaking about campus safety. He talked about the importance of having a police presence on campus and in the local community. Praising the University Police Department, Dr. Summers shared the positive feedback the department received in a recent survey.

“About two weeks ago, our institute for research did a survey and our campus police were rated higher than any other service on campus. That’s a testament to Chief Beckner’s leadership,” Summers stated.

University President Dr. William Wainwright attended the forum and shared his experiences working alongside UPD and about the issues that Southeastern and many other universities face. One challenge the university faced was retaining younger officers as universities typically serve as training grounds for local police departments.

UPD and Wainwright determined obtaining a K9 unit could be a possible solution to retaining officers and so this summer, Jula became a part of the UPD. With the new K9 unit, the university will no longer have to rely on the New Orleans police department for assistance.

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. explained how their local department supports the university. Both departments take proactive steps to share information to keep both Southeastern and the local community safe, and both police departments ensure assistance to one another in critical emergencies.

He also discussed how treatment of drug overdoses by the department has changed. They are now considered crime scenes, with events such as “fentanyl overdoses” being reclassified as “fentanyl poisonings.”

With Tangipahoa parish beginning to feel the impact of fentanyl overdoses, Bergeron Jr. has recently worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency to get their office in the parish. The introduction of the DEA into the parish will allow for investigators to effectively prosecute illicit substance distributors.

Beckner showcased the Lion Safe app to attendees. The app allows students to contact authorities in during emergencies and it allows UPD to track the location of emergency callers.

Lion Safe also features the new 24-hour crisis hotline from Via Link. Students can use the app to access the hotline or call 833-603-0008.

The event ended with a Q&A where some community members voiced their concerns over students not obeying neighborhood speed limits.

Kyle Hildalgo, the Student Government Association President, briefly spoke at the event and also offered his opinions on the Community Forum and the UPD.

“I am very interested in partnering up with them for some new initiatives to educate students on the programs the UPD offers,” Hidalgo said. “The programs that UPD does offer are very beneficial to students. I’m glad they focus on student engagement because students need to feel comfortable and safe with the police department.”