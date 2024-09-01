The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Students start 2024-2025 with a (Strawberry) Jam

Sean Hoffman, Staff Reporter September 1, 2024
Samantha Sims
Junior opposite hitter Alexis Logarbo stands among the many Lions students and student athletes cheering for SLU during the annual Strawberry Jam.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Southeastern held the annual Strawberry Jam in Strawberry Stadium, a pep rally which kicks off the new school year.   

The event began with resident assistants and student athletes getting students out of their dorm rooms. Then, the Lion cheerleaders and the Lionnette dance team led students to Strawberry Stadium while the Spirit of the Southland band played Southeastern’s fight song. 

Taylor Lewis, a freshman accounting major, spoke about the event as well as his hopes for the various athletic teams on campus.

“I came out to meet new students and have a different experience. I was looking forward to seeing people talking and meeting our president,” Lewis said. “I want to see our athletes win, no matter what happens, and come out on top.”

In the stadium, students were greeted by Southeastern’s soccer team, football team and the reigning two-time Southland Conference champion volleyball team. Each squad encouraged the student body to attend the games and support the Green and Gold. 

At the event, students were able to purchase tickets to Southeastern’s football season opener at Tulane for five dollars. The purchase would also allow students to ride a bus to New Orleans and back to campus for the event. 

The Lionettes performed for the crowd, followed shortly after by the cheer team and the band.

Students were then allowed on the field to participate in activities such as blow-up attractions and corn hole. They also received free T-shirts from the school and a free meal from Southeastern’s sponsor, Olive Garden. 

Cade Genovesse, a junior sports management major, expressed his predictions for the athletic semester. 

“My expectations for our athletes are conference champions. Nothing lower than that,” Genovesse said.

Fans can get in free to nearly all home games with their Southeastern ID. Stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar for coverage and updates on Lion Athletics. 

