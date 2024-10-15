Roaring and regal, your 2024 homecoming court

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Lion’s Roar asked the members of the King and Queen’s Court to provide input on their favorite parts about Southeastern and why they believe they are fit for Homecoming Court.

Pranup Adhikari

Senior, Biological Sciences

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“I think my favorite part of Southeastern is the family and sense of community. From the diverse group of people I have met and had the opportunity to connect and lead, Southeastern has been welcoming and supportive of all. I’ve had the chance to make a real impact on campus life, whether it was for international students with ISU or with the general student body with SGA.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I think I am a good fit for Homecoming Court because I represent the spirit of inclusivity and connection that Southeastern stands for. I am passionate about bringing people together from all walks of life and making them feel at home, whether they are from Louisiana or all over the world. It is the same energy and enthusiasm that I want to bring to homecoming as a symbol of Lion pride!”

Javier Amador

Junior, World Languages and Strategic Communication

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

​​“My favorite part of Southeastern is the passionate and kind professors and the students that are supporting other students with their dreams and visions.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I believe that I am a good fit for the homecoming court because I know God uses everything for his glory, and I’m a proud servant of Jesus Christ.”

Lucky Ameh

Sophomore, Criminal Justice

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite part of Southeastern is definitely the sense of community. It really feels like a home away from home. Everyone is so supportive and welcoming, which makes it easy to feel connected and involved.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I believe my strong involvement in campus activities and my dedication to fostering that sense of community make me a great representative. I genuinely care about our school and I want to make it an even better place for everyone. I love representing the international community. I’m more or less a voice on campus for international students. My involvement is my way of giving back to the community, which gave me a sense of belonging and family on campus. I am forever grateful for the lifelong connection and support. I will never take this moment for granted. As I told incoming freshmen when I was an orientation leader, “find your tribe and love them harder.”

Jireh Childs

Junior, Construction Engineering Technology

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite part of Southeastern is the students. Just meeting new people & clashing with different personalities, it really is amazing. Everyone has different interests and also a different path in life but we all are brought together and interact with one another.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I feel like I am a good fit for homecoming court because I’m able to interact and network with everyone. I am a well liked and easy going person, I excel in classes & try to be the best in everything I do. Also, I am well equipped to make changes on campus and in the community.”

Josiah Fields

Senior, Business Administration

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite part of Southeastern is our togetherness. This is a very diverse campus but everyone and everything is somehow connected to each other.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I’m a good fit for homecoming court because of the mentor role that I play on campus and as well as my involvement. I always encourage others to be the best they can be and help those who are in need.”

Corban Saucier

Senior, Marketing

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is how at home I feel here. The friends I have made here will last a lifetime and I still have professors from freshman year that remember my name. I don’t think I could get that anywhere else.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I believe that I am a good fit for homecoming court because of my love for not only our school but also for Hammond. I believe that both getting involved on campus and in the community are equally important.”

Wesley Watson

Sophomore, Business Administration

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is the community it brings! It feels like one big family.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I think I’m a good fit for homecoming court because I feel like you can always find me with a smile on my face. I’ll have a good time wherever I’m at!”

Lauren Clements

Senior, Kinesiology

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is the unwavering support from everyone on campus and in this community! Southeastern has proved time and time again that love and support are what makes a place a good home.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I believe that I am a good fit for Southeastern’s homecoming court because I aspire to inspire others along this journey! I want people to realize that anything is possible as long as you put your whole heart into it. I hope to inspire others to cherish this university and all of the amazing opportunities and people that you will encounter along the way. Southeastern has given me more than I could’ve ever imagined, and for that, I am forever grateful.”

Anna Ferrand

Junior, Strategic Communication

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite thing about Southeastern has been the opportunities. I used to be a scared freshman who never left her dorm, but the more I got involved, and met people, the more I realized Southeastern is my home. I found a perfect major for me, and continued to blossom, and grow more eager to learn. My four years here have truly been eye-opening, and helped me grow into who I’ve always wanted to be. Truthfully, I didn’t do this solely for me. I am a part of the Southeastern track and field team, and I’ve been a student athlete for my whole collegiate career.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I think I am a good fit because I want to represent not only women’s athletics, but the entirety of SLU Athletics. I have had such an immense amount of support and love from my fellow athletes, friends and family. I truly love Southeastern, and consider it my home. This is where I was meant to be, and I couldn’t imagine learning and growing anywhere else. It is such an honor to be chosen by the student body to represent the university that I love so dearly.”

Anyah Matthews

Junior, Kinesiology

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is that there are a plethora of opportunities for people to make an impact on students. Ever since I came to Southeastern, I’ve become more involved in student life, been able to expand my leadership abilities, and most importantly be an example for others & create that positive impact. Southeastern just feels like home. I feel comfortable enough to be myself, while being intentionally involved & connected with my fellow lions!”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I know that I am a good fit for SLU 2024 Homecoming Court because I get to experience this accomplishment knowing that my peers chose me to represent them in such a positive way. I feel my personality, charisma, great leadership and impact on SLU’s student body has allowed me to have this amazing opportunity!”

Madison Ourso

Senior, Kinesiology

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite part about Southeastern is how personable our community is. Throughout the past 3 years here, I’ve had the opportunity to build relationships – not only between the members of my cohort, but also with my teachers, younger students and staff. As an incoming freshman, I believed I would surround myself with the people I already knew who also chose to go to Southeastern. While I still keep in touch with these incredible people, I am so blessed to have met so many new people that have changed my life for the better!”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“Our community is one I hold near and dear to my heart because it reflects the importance of forming relationships with people. I believe I am a good fit for Homecoming Court because there is nothing I cherish more than growing connections with others. A little bit of kindness goes a long way, and I believe everyone elected to represent our university this year exemplifies that!”

Sophie Serpas

Senior, Psychology

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is the care that you receive from each professor! They truly want you to succeed and I love that!”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I think I am a good fit for homecoming court because I have grown as a woman at Southeastern and within my sorority, Phi Mu, and I would love to make more meaningful connections here at Southeastern!”

Mary Sutton

Junior, Psychology

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is the sense of unity and community it provides. Not only is the campus rich with unique individuals, but with individuals that are stronger together than they are apart. And perhaps the most beautiful thing, to me, is that they recognize this empowering sentiment. Southeastern is an uplifting place filled with compassionate people who deeply care for one another, which is the most admirable attribute any campus could have.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I feel as though I am a good fit for this year’s homecoming court because I strive to provide that same sense of comfort and safety for all those I encounter. I am a firm believer that a little bit of kindness can go a long way. I think that sympathy and synergy are the forces that drive the most important and impactful action of all: loving our peers. Southeastern is the embodiment of that, and I can only hope to honor such a wonderful student body by representing the kindness, care and compassion it possesses.”

Ellie Torrance

Senior, Marketing

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern?

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the connections I have made within the community. Anytime I’m walking on campus, I always see someone I know, which makes me very happy.”

TLR: Why do you feel you are a good fit for homecoming court?

“I feel I’m a good fit for homecoming court because I truly love this university and its community. I have enjoyed meeting new people during this process and am so grateful to represent this wonderful school.”