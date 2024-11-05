The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

OPINION | Child stars, victims of their success

Eva Saladino, A&E Editor November 5, 2024
Getty Images
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Thursday, Oct. 16, singer-songwriter Liam Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of his CasaSur Palermo hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

Payne was an English-born, singer-songwriter well known for being one of the five members of the British-Irish boy band One Direction. Formed in 2010, One Direction became an instant global sensation after the five members – Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson – were brought together on the show “X-Factor UK.” 

Payne was just 14 when he auditioned for the show and 16 when he joined the band.

One Direction disbanded in 2016, with each member beginning a solo career in music. Continuously backed by his loyal One Direction fan base, Payne had a successful solo career going on to release several popular singles such as “Strip That Down” and “Bedroom.”

Payne had traveled to Buenos Aires to support his former bandmate Horan at his concert two weeks before his death. Fans of Payne quickly flocked to the hotel and mourned his death, and have now formed vigils worldwide.

When I first heard of Payne’s death, though I was initially surprised, a sense of déjà vu soon fell over me. Within my lifetime, there have been multiple celebrity deaths caused by substance abuse, strung to the much larger issue of poor mental health. Johnathan Brandis, Brittney Murphy, Corey Haim and Amy Winehouse all come to mind. 

One prominent factor each of these celebrities had in common was when they began to rise to fame and enter the harsh ecosystem of stardom, they were young. 

Though being a celebrity comes with greater access to opportunities such as financial freedom and a legacy, a part of me still feels bad for those who were put into the fame pipeline at such a young age. 

The head of reception at the CasaSur Palermo hotel reportedly called 911 about “a guest who is overindulged in drugs and alcohol and… is breaking the whole room.”

When police entered Payne’s hotel room, they found a smashed TV, drug paraphernalia and alcohol. According to ABC, at the time of Payne’s death, substances such as “pink cocaine” – a mixture of ketamine, MDMA and methamphetamine, among others – crack and benzodiazepine were found in his bloodstream.

I find that the times I see young celebrities in the news the most is during their prime and again once they have died. It saddens me that Payne had to endure a death as tragic and early as this. 

Key factors found to be attributed to adolescents and their drive to use substances are feelings of shame, impulsivity and self-esteem issues. 

In a study done by the National Library of Medicine, “The development of shame is dependent on individual possessing sufficient cognitive capacity, having an awareness of social rules and expectations…” 

Young people, especially those under unrealistic expectations of stardom, are not only subject to low self-esteem but also interpersonal relationships that can shroud their perceptions of people around them. 

While substance abuse and mental health issues do not take hold on every child star, a large majority of them have succumbed to the effects over the many years of strenuous social pressure.

Along with the already exhausting demands put on child celebrities also comes their exploitation. Often, children entering the field come with no prior experience with the industry, and neither do their parents. With the overall lack of knowledge, the child star can be treated unfairly without realizing it. Child stars tend to have little to no control over their brand. 

All I can hope for is that within the ever-growing industry of Hollywood, mental health is taken more seriously as celebrities embark on their fame journey, especially for children. 

It is only natural that child stars will grow to become intrigued by drugs and alcohol as the industry they are in is enveloped in addiction. I just wish that their interest in substances was more heavily monitored as they get older as to me it always ends up getting out of hand.  

In the case of Liam Payne, his death was directly caused by the effects of mental health issues and substance abuse, a fate that is too often bore upon child stars and will stick with my generation forever. 

My thoughts go out to Payne’s family and friends at this time as well as his entire fanbase, as he made a lasting impact on each of them.

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Eva Saladino
Eva Saladino, A&E Editor
Eva Saladino is an English major from Covington who has been with The Lion’s Roar since March of 2023. She began as a staff reporter and now stands as the Arts and Entertainment editor and plans to graduate in the Fall of 2025. Eva intends to let her love for writing guide her into a professional career she is proud of. She also hopes to one day live in New York and write and publish her own children’s book. Eva loves nature, going to farmer’s markets and watching romcoms.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Opinion
REVIEW | Remi Wolf brings big ideas to her sophomore album
REVIEW | Remi Wolf brings big ideas to her sophomore album
REVIEW | A joke without a punchline: The failure of Folie à Deux
REVIEW | A joke without a punchline: The failure of Folie à Deux
OPINION | The case for Kamala, flaws and all
OPINION | The case for Kamala, flaws and all
Chappell Roan, one of the lead figures in pop music's resurgence, belts out her music at the Vogue Theatre. (Nov. 10, 2022)
OPINION | Pop girls are back and ready to reign
OPINION I America has a gun violence problem
OPINION I America has a gun violence problem
OPINION | Finding your direction as a freshman
OPINION | Finding your direction as a freshman
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal