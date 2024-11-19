Learn more about Narcan and save lives

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, which includes heroin, fentanyl or other types of painkillers. It usually comes in the form of a nasal spray or injection.

Lion Up Recovery provides students with Narcan trainings during the semester. Sessions are for anyone who has seen substance misuse in their friends or family members, including organizational leaders.

Narcan training groups help students understand the importance of Narcan use and teach the history of the opioid epidemic and the effects of fentanyl use. Lion Up Recovery also provides Narcan through the Louisiana Department of Health.

In recent years, the United States has faced a devastating opioid overdose epidemic, claiming thousands of lives each year. Narcan training sessions help to normalize discussions about opioids and overdoses, which can break down the stigma surrounding addiction and encourage people to seek help.

Annette Newton-Baldwin, the assistant director of the Lion Up Recovery program, shared her thoughts on the significance of Narcan knowledge for those who have friends or family members suffering from addiction.

“We discuss how important it is to use language that does not act as a barrier for people to seek treatment for substance misuse,” Newton-Baldwin said.

To attend a training session or schedule a Narcan pickup, students can email Lion Up Recovery at [email protected]. Students can also visit their Facebook and Instagram, where they post more information about their services.

Lion Up Recovery provides support services for students in recovery and support groups for sober students and those who are curious about substance abuse.