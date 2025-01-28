Meet the 2025 Miss Southeastern delegates

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The ten delegates for the 2025 Miss Southeastern competition responded to the following questions:

1.) What made you decide to participate in Miss SLU?

2.) Why should you be crowned Miss SLU 2025?

The competition is this Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m.

1.) “I’ve always wanted the opportunity to represent my amazing university and be a voice for children who feel like they can’t speak up. I want to be a comfort place for them.”

2.) “Throughout my SLU career, I’ve equipped myself with valuable resources and knowledge through serving as an orientation leader in 2023 and currently serving as a resident assistant. I know my community and I know how to serve them.”

1.) “I’ve watched my sister [Sara Cavalier] do the pageant for many years, so she was the one who really pushed me into it, and it’s been so fun. I’ve worked in a lot of leadership roles at the university and I love representing our school. I would love to be Miss SLU so I can represent us and use it as a platform to promote my community service initiative.

2.) “I believe I have a good amount of experience in leadership roles. My community service initiative about women’s health is very connected to women on campus. The health center is as well. I believe between myself, the health center and social media, we can work together to promote my community service initiative.”

1.) “My mom did USA pageants growing up, and we always went to go see the Miss SLU pageants. That’s what basically pushed me to do it.”

2.) “Recently, I’ve been lucky to become a College of Business ambassador, and I feel the skills I’ve acquired from being an ambassador such as speaking to students is what Miss SLU does. She’s more than a person; she’s an ambassador for SLU.”

1.) I’ve always looked up to Miss SLU since I first came to campus. I respect the impact she has on the community and in the Miss Louisiana organization, and I would love to be a part of that as Miss SLU.”

2.) “I would love to be Miss Southeastern so I can represent the university. I love this school with all my heart. My family has been a part of Southeastern for a long time. Representing the university and this community would be such an amazing experience.”

1.) “I wanted to expand my horizons, make new connections and try something new.”

2.) “I’m bilingual, I’m dedicated and I want to make sure everyone is doing the best to their abilities and represent the university to its fullest.”

1.) “I got the opportunity to do it last year, and it was so much fun. I knew I had to do it again.”

2.) “If I’m Miss Southeastern, I can use my platform to promote my community service initiative about ovarian cancer and help other students who, like myself, are going through grief, know that it does get better and they’re not alone.”

1.) “I decided to participate for the first time in 2021 when I received an email from the Office of Student Engagement asking for interested women to apply. I have participated in every Miss Southeastern competition since then because I enjoyed it so much.”

2.) “My leadership experience, love for the university, ability to adapt and flexibility would allow me to excel as Miss SLU no matter what my Year of Service would bring. As a campus leader, honors student, sorority woman and student worker who has won numerous awards and been recognized several times for my contribution to Southeastern’s campus, I feel I represent the university and its student body well. As Miss SLU, I would continue to represent Southeastern and share my love of this community with others.”

1.) “I believe in the power of representation and the opportunity to create positive change. Miss Southeastern is more than just a pageant; it serves as a platform for me to advocate for important causes. One cause that resonates deeply with me is mental health. I am excited to contribute to the school’s legacy by fostering open conversations about mental health, breaking down stigma around the subject and inspiring others to prioritize their well-being.”

2.) “I embody the values of leadership, compassion and dedication essential for this prestigious title. Throughout my time at Southeastern, I have actively engaged in community service, pursued academic excellence and worked to foster an inclusive environment. I’m committed to using this platform to uplift my peers, promote important causes and serve as a role model for students.”

1.) “I believe Miss Southeastern can truly make an impact in people’s lives, and not just in the SLU community but the entire parish as a whole. I have the power to change something if I were to hold this title.”

2.) “As Miss Southeastern, I’d promote our school’s beautiful traditions and my platform, which is about communicating with educators in Tangipahoa Parish and pushing to implement more performing arts in our education system.”

1.) “With being adopted, there are many opportunities I wouldn’t have had. I figured I’d be a fool to not take this opportunity, especially if it means I get to represent the school I fell in love with.”

2.) “All the other delegates are very lovely and charming, but I believe my strengths would best align with Miss Southeastern. I’m very social and never shy away from a challenge, hence competing in this pageant. I believe my community service initiative will make an impact on students and faculty on campus.”