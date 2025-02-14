All aces for SLU tennis during early win streak

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SLU tennis heads into its match today against Louisiana Christian on a torrid three-game winning streak. The team has defeated Grambling (7-0), Dillard (5-2) and Jackson State (4-3) to improve to 4-1.

Junior Pantchakorn “Fresh” Suanarsa and sophomore Leana Gomez have dominated the court during this stretch, winning nearly all their singles and doubles matches. Suanarsa, in particular, remains undefeated in doubles play.

“I feel my confidence in tennis comes from my conditioning. I’ve been working hard, and it’s made my backhand and forehand better,” Suanarsa said after SLU’s match against Dillard.

After relatively easy home victories over Louisiana foes Grambling and Dillard on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, respectively, the Lady Lions flashed their resolve by grinding out a narrow 4-3 road victory over Jackson State on Saturday, Feb. 8.

They lost the doubles point for the first time during their win streak but managed to overcome the early deficit via straight-set wins from Suanarsa, Gomez and freshman Aitana Darder, and a grueling three-set victory from sophomore Claudia Di Leonardo.

The French phenom avenged her three-set loss against Hang Nguyen from Dillard by once again going the distance with Jackson State’s Zofia Dziewiecka, outlasting her 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Head Coach Jason Hayes said while his team needed to improve their footwork, he commended their toughness and perseverance.

“Sometimes you’re not going to play your best, but if you’re willing to fight, good things can happen. [Sophomore Bente Bierma] lost the first set. [Leonardo] lost the first set. They both came back and won the second set. That’s positive. We can build on that,” Hayes said.

Hayes’ squad currently sits at 4-1, a total reversal from where they stood after five games last year. Gomez said they want to sustain their early positive results, especially after enduring an underwhelming 2024 campaign.

“I cannot talk for all the girls, but we didn’t get the results that we wanted [last year]. I see us as stronger this year. Everyone is playing better in each position. It’s not about a specific goal; I think we just want to be better than last season,” Gomez said.

The Green and Gold are back on the tarmac today at 1 p.m. for a Valentine’s Day waltz with Louisiana Christian. Fans can come watch and support at the Southeastern Tennis Complex across from Louisiana Hall.

Head to The Lion’s Roar for more information on Lady Lions tennis.