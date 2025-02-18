The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Timely warning notice: Vehicle burglaries; possible attempted vehicle thefts

University PoliceFebruary 18, 2025
Between February 17th and February 18th, UPD investigated three vehicle burglaries that occurred on campus in the Pride Hall Lot. Two of the three vehicles also show signs of possible attempted vehicle theft. These incidents remain under investigation at this time.
Timely Warning Notice from Southeastern University Police
Vehicle Burglaries; Possible Attempted Vehicle Thefts

Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, UPD investigated three vehicle burglaries that occurred on campus in the Pride Hall Lot. Two of the three vehicles also show signs of possible attempted vehicle theft. These incidents remain under investigation at this time.

Please remember to remove all valuables from vehicles and ensure vehicles are secured while parked and/or unattended.

We ask that if you see something suspicious around campus, such as persons loitering around vehicles or in parking lots, or persons who seem out of place, please contact UPD immediately at 985-549-2222, by activating one of the campus blue phone poles, or via the Lion Safe app.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the University Police Department at [email protected].

