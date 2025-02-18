The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
Lady Lions vanquish all challengers during 2025 Lion Classic

Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor-in-TrainingFebruary 18, 2025
Sean Hoffman
Redshirt freshman pitcher Hallie Burns slings a pitch toward home plate against South Dakota.
A triplet of challengers failed to best the Lady Lions during last weekend’s Lion Classic. The host squad went a perfect 6-0 during the series, delighting the Hammond crowd and bringing their record to 8-3.

SLU dominated Mississippi Valley State (MVS) and UTSA and achieved two impressive comeback wins against South Dakota to take an early lead in the Southland standings.

SLU vs. UTSA – Friday, Feb. 14

Junior infielder Maria Detillier started the tournament with an RBI single at the bottom of the first, giving the Lady Lions the lead.

SLU would then score four more runs with the help of RBI singles from sophomore shortstop Shelby Morris and senior centerfielder Shentia Tucker. Junior left-fielder Colleen Kulivan’s RBI single brought in the game’s last run as the Green and Gold extended their lead to 5-0.

Junior pitcher Maci LaRue shut out the Roadrunners and finished the game giving up only two hits while recording five strikeouts. Ole Miss transfer pitcher Hallie Burns closed out the game and clinched the shutout win.

SLU vs. MVS – Friday, Feb. 14

In the second game, the Lady Lions would take another early lead as senior centerfielder Brilee Broussard hit an inside-the-park home run, breezing past the bases to score the game’s first run.

Southeastern would take a 4-0 lead with runs from the starting catcher Blair Walsh and designated pitcher Lainee Bailey by a triple RBI from Mykail Lusco.

During the second inning, SLU would double its score from a single hit by Walsh and a double RBI from the junior catcher Cydnee Schneider.

They finished the game ahead 12-0, with a triple from Walsh and a sacrificed fly ball from senior second baseman Ariel Gomez.

Throughout the game, Bailey returned to the dugout with seven strikeouts, and SLU finished the game with freshmen pitcher Celia Lamkin, who would continue to keep MVS scoreless.

SLU vs MVS – Saturday, Feb. 15 (Game two)

The Green and Gold opened the second day with a blowout 10-0 win over MVS.

SLU took the lead in the bottom of the first with a run from Broussard off a wild pitch and a run from sophomore third baseman Brilee Ford after a sac fly from Bailey.

The Lady Lions finished the game by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the second and third, ending the game with seven stolen bases and Gomez leading the team with two hits.

Southeastern pitchers Lamkin and Olivia Henry held MVS to zero hits and nine strikeouts, keeping SLU on top, 10-0.

SLU vs. South Dakota – Saturday, Feb. 15 

In the next game, SLU would extend their winning streak after a hard-fought victory over South Dakota Coyotes, 7-3. 

At first, Southeastern was trailing by three runs as South Dakota took the early lead with two triples in the first two innings.

Until the Lady Lions gained momentum as Brilliee Brousarrd scored a run from an error made by the Coyotes. 

SLU would close the gap with Detillier’s double hit that brought Morris home and take the lead after Walsh earned two RBIs during the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, they extended their lead by Tucker gaining two RBIs and sacrificing herself at first base while Morris ran home.

While Syracuse transfer pitcher Brittany Lewkenshi tried her best to contain South Dakota with two strikeouts, Burns kept the Coyotes contained for the rest of the game and finished with four strikeouts before being switched out with LaRue in the seventh.

“Something we improved on was staying involved with the game. We kept making adjustments and talking. When we decided to put Brolliee Ford, Blair Walsh, and Hallie Burns off the bench, they played very well for not being starters and adjusted very nicely to the game, ” said SLU Head Coach Rick Fremin.

SLU vs South Dakota – Sunday, Feb. 16 (Game two)

As the tournament was coming to a close, Southeastern rallied a thrilling comeback against the Coyotes to secure the victory, 11-6.

In the bottom of the first, SLU would take an early lead as Tucker sprinted home after an error at third base.

The lead was short-lived as the Coyotes scored six runs in the top of the third, but the Lady Lions were not done. 

SLU tied the game with one run in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to take the lead with five more runs in the sixth, giving the Lady Lions 10 runs.

Southeastern pitchers Macie LaRue, Lainee Bailder, and Hallie Burns held the Coyotes to six runs and put up a total of five strikeouts.

“It was a great comeback victory, I think South Dakota is well coached and they threw well but we made many adjustments and did what we had to do to extend our lead and win the game,” Fremin said.

SLU vs UTSA – Sunday, Feb. 16 (Game two)

With their 4-0 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners, the Lady Lions wrapped up the tournament and extended their winning streak to six games. 

During the tournament’s last game, Lewinksi had an outstanding night, holding the Roadrunners to zero runs all game and claiming eight strikeouts.

After both teams struggled to score, SLU would score three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning from a single hit by Tucker that led to Morris and Dixon home. Tucker would also score from a single hit by sophomore shortstop Chloee Magee.

They would claim victory after Kulivan scored one more run, claiming an RBI in the sixth. 

The Lady Lions will travel to play South Alabama at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Viewers can tune in live on ESPN+ on February 16 at 6 p.m., streamed on ESPN+. 

Visit The Lion’s Roar for more articles and sports coverage on Southeastern softball. 

About the Contributor
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Staff Reporter
Sean Hoffman is a junior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Fall of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show in the future. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media page to show others you can do anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, Sean enjoys watching horror movies with friends and going out to watch football on the weekends.
