OPINION I Echoes of apathy loom over Southeastern

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

College campuses are often seen as hotbeds for student protest and vocal political expression. Students gathering together and demonstrating is a timeless piece of American iconography.

At Southeastern, this type of political fervor hardly ever seems to manifest. The only consistent demonstrations made by individuals on campus are made by unaffiliated preachers who, depending on the figures, only garner a small amount of pushback from students.

When we look around at the general atmosphere of student apathy, we ask ourselves: what was the atmosphere like on campus in previous decades?

The first place to check was the campus newspapers. In articles written before the 1970s, the political content included appearances from outside speakers, but student groups or student feelings in articles were restrained, making it difficult to gauge the atmosphere of the student base. By the early 70s, coverage on political subjects was given more free range.

However, certain articles in the 60s, such as an editorial on women’s rights and apathy toward social issues on Oct. 18,1968 showed that political content and discussions were always included in The Lion’s Roar. The editorial points to the necessity of students, despite them being in higher education to gain knowledge, showing concern in matters occurring in the world. Not doing so is negligent.

“Students are some of the individuals who should be concerned with this trend and should try to stop its continued existence. In school, the student should want to gain all knowledge he can to prepare for his anticipated graduation and enter the business world. An individual cannot function without being involved with his job and co-workers. In the same light, an individual cannot function as a student unless he is concerned with his subjects and fellow students,” said Sammine Whittington, student editor of The Lion’s Roar in 1968.

The primary place where student thoughts and feelings could be found was in community polls or letters to the editor, where people could submit their opinions in response to an editorial published by the paper. This back-and-forth engagement with students is essential because it can start meaningful conversations.

In the Sept. 9, 2004, edition of letters to the editor, two students wrote letters commenting on social injustice within the Hammond community. Tiffany Slocum, a sophomore at the time, wrote about a Klu Klux Klan meeting, calling for “white christians” to join the movement and how uncomfortable she felt as an, “African American Christian.”

Slocum called for others to “stand up and be strong. We need to love one another as God loves us.”

Calls to action from fellow Lions to engage in social movements are more scarce than ever. Despite living in the era of social media and having the ability to be more connected to today’s issues, the pulse of political expression is minimal.

Instructor of American history Lori Ostarly-Ulfers stated her opinion on the political environment on campus.

“There is no conversation on campus not because students don’t talk, but because they are scared to talk politics…because we live in a conservative area, if you lean left, you may be ostracized. Also, since we are on a college campus, if you’re right-leaning you may feel ostracized as well,” Ostarly-Ulfers said.

This timidity can be seen across the nation and even in our own homes. Around Thanksgiving, we all joke about politics being brought up because it will only cause drama at the dinner table.

But it’s true — we have felt the thin sheet of ice under our chairs, ready to break when that one uncle, who went off the deep end, sparks controversy over dinner.

As Ostarly-Ulfers said, “Politics is not polite talk.”

Associate professor of military history Samantha Cavell talked about how the only major form of student protests she has seen on campus is when students counter the speeches made by evangelical preachers.

“They have been aggressive in the past towards students and I’ve noticed how when they are that way, students will stand up and challenge them or come to the defense of other students they have been verbally attacking,” Cavell said.

Although a safe space for discussing politics has not entirely materialized on campus, many students, such as junior industrial technology major James Voelkel, want to see these spaces established.

“I would like to see open, public and courteous discussion become more common on campus. Implementing clubs for this purpose could be a worthwhile endeavor,” Voelkel said.

College campuses serve as crucibles of transformation, where young minds are tempered by new ideas and challenged by diverse perspectives. Campuses across the nation have been hotbeds for social change and justice. Yet, here at Southeastern, the coals have cooled, and students appear to be disengaged from issues outside of Hammond and Louisiana.